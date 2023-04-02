April is National Poetry Month. Poetry? When the world is burning, glaciers are melting, everybody’s yelling at everybody. Poetry? It’s easy to feel almost guilty for caring about it. Yet, at times of turmoil and tragedy, people tend to turn to poetry. Those who almost never read it start trying to write it themselves. What is it about poetry?
The teacher in Billy Collins’ poem wants her students to actually experience the poem, but the students desperately try to locate a “meaning,” probably to spit it back on a test. As if it’s a puzzle to be solved. But the poem is no more a puzzle than a sunset’s a puzzle.
I’ll tell you what poetry is to me: my inbox is so full of words it makes my eyes water, yet words can only scratch the surface of what I’m feeling. Poetry delves into the wordlessness. It tries to find the most perfect words to do that. It reaches the end of words and drags silence into the project. It leaves white space.
When we read the great poets, when we read good poems, we feel something moving in the work that wakes us up to the life around us. It is there, in our lives, in the whap-whap of the fan blades, in the iambics of footfalls, in the watching and the listening. It’s the ultimate kind of paying attention.
But — and here is where National Poetry Month comes in — the impulse toward poetry, unless it’s nurtured, often dies out. Wonder can die out. A creative mind needs nurture locally as well as from the larger society. It needs to be recognized and valued. And, if you’ve noticed, one of the main ways we indicate value in our country is with money. If we allocate money to school arts programs, we’re saying we value art. If we allow for support for artists of all sorts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, we are saying that we as a nation care about the nurture of our citizens beyond their physical needs.
We’re in debt in this country. We’re in debt to our infrastructure, to our veterans, to our poor. It seems easy to cut poetry from the mix. After all, what does it do, practically?
But what are we, if we’re not nurturing the spirit? What sort of country are we? What is the human spirit without its creative impulse? Deadwood is what it is.
Poems can be strange and disturbing. They wake us up. They cut through the deadwood, the frozen metaphors, in our language. Good poems come from particular objects, individual moods. Even the bleakest ones, if they’re good, make us love being alive, so it’s harder to turn us into obedient automatons.
In John F. Kennedy’s words, “When power leads man toward arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations … The artist … becomes the last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society.” Dictators always want to get rid of the poets.
Poetry is where the most raw and individual self can hang out. We need it like we need fresh air and water. We need poetry that twists a knot in our tail, as my mother would have said. We need poetry that unsettles us, forces our mind out of its groove.
What should you be looking for in the poetry you read? Don’t pay any attention to what anyone tells you. Trust yourself. If it sounds good, if it jolts you, opens your mind (especially this), if it brings you closer to feeling how another person’s mind works, then good! The more poems you read, the better reader of poems you’ll get to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.