It’s Women’s History Month, so I thought I’d go back to the beginning of women’s poetry in English in this country. I hope you can get through the spelling! There was no standard spelling in the 17th century.
Anne Bradstreet was the first person to be recognized as a New World Poet and the first writer in the colonies to be published. Her first book got considerable attention in England. George III later supposedly had a copy in his library. She didn’t go to school, but she grew up in England in a well-educated family with lots of books.
When she married Simon Bradstreet at 16, she, her husband, and her parents emigrated to the Massachusetts Bay Colony, assigned to look after the rough new outpost. She didn’t like it here, didn’t feel comfortable as a Puritan, but submitted. It was her duty, though eventually, she came to love her new country.
She had eight children. She continued to read voraciously (when she died, she had a personal library of 800 books), and wrote many poems, although I can’t see when she had time. But that’s the thing about a poem. It’s short enough to get a draft written between bathing a child and cooking dinner.
Life was dangerous. Having a child was as likely to kill you as disease was. She wrote this poem to her husband before giving birth, with the reasonable assumption that she might not live through it this time. When she says “the sentence past,” I assume she means God’s punishment when Adam and Eve disobeyed Him. Life would be hard; there would be suffering, especially in childbirth. “Herse,” by the way, is an archaic word for bier, or coffin.
She warns her husband that if she dies, he shouldn’t continue to think of her as his wife. She hopes he and their children will have their full number of days, and that her virtues will be remembered and her faults will be buried with her.
And finally, she writes, when he gets past his grief and is able to get on with his life, and probably remarry, she hopes he’ll protect his children from any injury from a stepmother. And if his eyes happen to land on this poem, he’ll kiss the paper it’s written on with tears, just as she will have left this world with tears.
It was important for Bradstreet as a woman writer, especially a Puritan, to focus on her family and children in a poem, or she might have been accused of ignoring her main obligation to her God-given duties.
Her role was to support her husband, which actually she did, with great love, apparently.
