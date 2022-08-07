Our tree guy is coming this week to cut down one very dead tree with mushrooms growing all over it like small flying saucers. And another perfectly good (it seems to me) beech tree that he says has beech blight. He’s going to try to convince me that the cedars at the front of the cottage, riddled with large woodpecker holes, ought to come down too. He’s going to tell me they’re a danger to the cottage. But I will hold firm, here. I am sick at the loss of trees, always, which is why I noticed this poem by Joanna Klink. If you’ve ever lived in the shadow of a large tree and then lost the tree, you will understand this poem.
The 90-year-old blue spruce has been ripped up by high winds. What a shock, to lose such a tree! Dusk falls every night, the poet writes, so why should it be surprising if other things fall? Like trees. Like this tree. I notice she chose short lines, the feel of a tall thing in the shape of the poem.
When the tree fell, it became “unknowable,” she says. No longer familiar, no longer the tree with crows and fog and needles and pinecones dropping. Then the poem swerves and goes deeper: “It is enough / that we crave objects, / that we are always / looking for a way / out of pain.” I think she was initially reacting to the annoyance of the pinecones dropping. We’re always trying to get ourselves free from all sorts of pain, but meanwhile, what’s beyond all that, the tree itself — both mysterious and perfect — is right in front of us, “endlessly worthy.”
Somewhere there is a tree like the lost one, but for now, she’s planted a small linden. Nothing could substitute for the great spruce, so she won’t even try. I am touched by her last lines, imagining a great tree like the lost one standing somewhere in a field, a tree made entirely of hovering.
I know what she means. You don’t notice its tree-ness as it gets big. It becomes, as the hemlocks around us here at the cottage are, simply great hoverings. You feel them as a presence. It is true, “nothing will / hold me up like that again.” They hold me, and the speaker in this poem, up even as they hover over. The holding up is emotional. In some way we understand but can’t explain, they support us.
Joanna Klink earned an MFA from the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. Klink has said: “In poems I am trying to find my bearings through a world that at times feels remote and inchoate and struck blank with noise. I would like to place myself in a field of deep attention, and out of that attention come to feel and regard with more acute understanding what is there. I write to be less hopelessly myself, to sense something more expansive than where I speak from.”
Klink was the Briggs-Copeland Poet at Harvard University and teaches at the Michener Center for Writers in Austin, Texas.
