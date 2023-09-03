We’ve had two good friends die within a week of each other. This is what age is like. Of all the poems about death, this is the one that comes to me. Partly because the lines are so memorable. They have a regular rhythm, and they not only rhyme but repeat, with certain variations. The poem is a villanelle, a difficult French form. Not very many poets have written good ones.
But I don’t remember a poem because of its form. The form just helps bring it to mind. The poem is told by the son who can hardly bear the coming death of his father. Each stanza of the poem is an example. Be like these people, he cries out! Old age shouldn’t give in! Life is too much, too important, to just quietly give it up, he implies.
In each of the next three stanzas, he argues why the father should “Rage, rage, against the dying of the light.” Wise men, good men, wild men, and grave men, all rage, each for a different reason. Each one thought, or hoped, they were changing the world in some way but were unable to accomplish all they meant to in their lifetime. If they rage, you should too, he argues.
The last stanza turns back to the father. I wonder about the “sad height.” I picture the son sitting by the father’s bedside, his chair putting him lower than the father. Or maybe death itself feels like a height.
My words about the poem are so flat! The poem isn’t in the words. It’s in the fierce dance of rhythm, rhyme, and repetition. I don’t remember the poem because of its deep philosophy. I remember it because of the satisfying click of the rhyme falling into place. There are only two rhymes in the whole poem, words that rhyme with “night” and “day.”
You could make an argument, as my own father liked to do, for the superiority of rhyming poems. He never understood how I could call a poem a poem if it didn’t rhyme. The best I could say by way of argument (we liked to argue) is that there are many kinds of music. Rap and gospel, for example, have strong rhythms and rhymes. Dylan Thomas’s poem is more like rap. Symphonic music does have repetition, but it’s more subtle. You have to listen for the larger structures. Many contemporary poems are like that. You can appreciate them all, in different contexts.
Thomas is considered to be the greatest Welsh poet of all time. Certainly, he was a rock star in his day. He made four grueling reading tours of America, giving readings at universities between 1950-53. He drank prodigiously and died before he was 40. His favorite pub, the White Horse Tavern in New York, still has a life-size portrait of him standing at the bar.
If you’ve ever heard a recording of him reading his own poems, you will never forget them. His voice had a deep, bardic quality and he recited as if he were a prophet.
