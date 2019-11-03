Every year I’m looking for a good Thanksgiving poem for November. I picked Ellen Bass’s “Grizzly” because I can’t think of a better way to be grateful than to actually see what we have, to love it by appreciating it closely.
I am so close to this grizzly that I can smell her breath, I can watch her graze, completely in her element, not affected by humans. And halfway through the poem I see how: the speaker is watching the bear by way of a hidden video camera.
The bear is holy because of the good she gives the earth, but also because of the joy she brings. She is her own joy, as she sees her own shadow, then her reflection, then walks into the water, splashing water over her head. I feel as if I’m two feet away. I could be another grizzly bathing alongside this one.
I love “the great planet of her head,” which takes me, just a hint, outside the scene. It reminds me that there’s one precious grizzly here, and a whole universe, out there.
The bear is holy because she does what she’s designed to do. She eats fish and bison. She rips and tears at the flesh. She is a joyful part of the round of eating and being eaten, of digging and shitting, of bathing and drying off. She is life itself.
I think the poem is its own hidden video camera. It comes in close. The line breaks require us to slow way, way down. This isn’t a story about a bear; this is a breathless moment with a bear. We are to appreciate the bear, fall in love with it.
That’s the nature of most poems. They break the language, the forward movement, sometimes at odd places, to turn us back into the poem. The point is not to hurry through to get the general idea. It’s to be there, to experience it. Yes, also, the idea is not to hurry through Thanksgiving dinner, but to appreciate it.
I notice Ellen Bass has put this poem in couplets, two-line stanzas. The extra space creates even more need to slow down. You have to pause just a little before you go on. See how your attention lands hard on the last word of the line —“stains/rock,” “life/bloom,” or “forward/feeds.” Those words alone almost give you a skeleton of the poem.
Also I notice that the grizzly doesn’t just feed, at the end of the poem. She “feeds. And feeds.” There’s a period to emphasize the repetition. The feeding may feel a bit much for us humans. She just keeps going, tearing the bison apart. Look, the poem says, this is the way the world works.
Don’t turn away as if it’s disgusting. It’s life. And it’s part of the same beauty of the head and the fur.
And the feeding itself is delicate. Careful. This is no senseless destruction. It’s a bear, getting its dinner.
Ellen Bass grew up in New Jersey. She earned an MA in creative writing from Boston University, where she studied with Anne Sexton. She has won a Pushcart Prize, a Pablo Neruda Prize, a Larry Levis Reading Prize, and a New Letters Literary Prize. She is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets, and she teaches in the MFA program at Pacific University in Oregon.
