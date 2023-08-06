I’ve been asked to write poems for special occasions — I find it very hard to write a good one on assignment. My sense of this poem is that it was written maybe as a memorial, but certainly out of love. It covers a lot of territory. The poet wants this poem to do a lot besides memorialize. You can feel the emotional pressure behind it.
First, there’s vigilance. In this world, in this country as it is, a Black person needs to stay vigilant. aware, on the lookout for danger. Within that awareness, a role model can be so important. A Black doctor. I can “reimagine existence,” I can be a doctor, thinks the child. Thinks the young Julius V. Combs.
In the second stanza, Julius has become a doctor in Detroit’s west side. He stays true to his covenant, his promise to heal the sick, to hang onto hope in impoverished neighborhoods. He reflects. There are the trees, providing both shade and oxygen.
But, as part of the larger consequences of this damaged communal life, the elms die, the sky is empty, homes are abandoned, factories close. The whole neighborhood is hemorrhaging.
And yet, the good doctor is still at work, making changes, revolutionizing hospital rules, delivering babies, in defiance of a nation that “undermines nature” and tries to smother a Black / child’s first gasp/ for breath. “ She calls the nation “stillborn.” An apt metaphor for a doctor, but also a furious one. For a moment here, the unbridled anger comes flying out.
The more I read this poem, the more I appreciate the range of what poetry can do. It can cry out, as this one does, in its short, simple lines that insist on being heard, one by one, the kind of rage that needs to hold itself in so as to spit itself out, line by line. At the same time, there’s the love, the respect, the honor this poem pays to a life well lived.
What poetry can also do is impart a dignity, an honor, by such crafting. Pay attention, the poem says. This thought, this experience, this man’s life, is important enough for me to have made a poem from it. To raise it out of ordinary language into the language of song. To memorialize it in this way.
Melba Joyce Boyd is an award-winning poet, biographer, scholar, editor, Kresge Eminent Artist, and distinguished professor at Wayne State University.
As for Julius Combs, M.D., In 1984, he co-founded the United American Healthcare Corp., a full-service HMO management company, the first Black medical service professional corporation in Michigan. He was instrumental in founding the National Healthcare Scholars Foundation, which provided grants to students at five medical schools and nursing schools.
