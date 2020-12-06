I’m feeling hopeful. I’m feeling glimmers of hope in what has been steady gloom. Don’t ask me hope for what. For many things. A sense that the best of the human spirit is still strong, still alive. This poem comes to mind.
It’s based on a folk belief that oxen kneel every Christmas as the ox knelt in the manger where Christ was born (“barton” by the way, is a farmyard, and “coomb” is a valley.)
The English poet Thomas Hardy wrote the poem in 1916. Son of a church stonemason in a very religious family (he himself considered taking Holy Orders), he left for London when he was 22 to study the latest in church architecture. While there, he began reading books he’d had no access to before. Among others, he read Charles Darwin’s study of evolution, and T.H. Huxley’s and Herbert Spencer’s works setting forth their philosophies of scientific rationalism. In the light of these new understandings, his orthodox faith was shattered.
The storm raised by Darwin, Huxley, and Spencer raged onward through the end of the 19th century and into the twentieth, and by the time Hardy wrote “The Oxen,” a new storm had begun: Europe was in the midst of World War I. Like many, he was in utter despair about the state of the world.
The best poems are always contemporary. They articulate a timeless center of human feeling, beyond doctrine, beyond dogma, beyond local circumstance, beyond the individual speaker.
How do they do that? Surprisingly, it’s by remaining specific, located in time and place. There’s a real voice in Hardy’s poem, a real person remembering his childhood. He remembers sitting with other children by the fireside at midnight, listening wide-eyed to the adults tell them that the animals are kneeling now in their “strawy pen.” You’re there. You can see it. As a child, Hardy believed it completely.
But then the adult voice comes in, recognizing that no one in 1916 could believe this story any more. And yet, he says, if someone asked him now to go see, he’d go, hoping it might be so. The hope in this poem is fragile—a “fancy” someone might “weave.”
But it is hope. It comes in the dark of night during the darkest days of the year, at what appeared to Hardy to be the darkest gloom of history. Notice that he end-rhymes “coomb” and “gloom,” making us hear a sound like a person mourning.
I love how he ends the poem with “so” — the open-mouthed vowel, like a child’s mouth open with wonder.
But it isn’t a sentimental wonder, as in TV commercials for kid’s toys. It’s a hope that you feel has been hard-won from the gloom.
It’s an adult hope, a deliberate decision to remain hopeful.
