I couldn’t do better this year than bring you Hardy’s poem. You may know this one. It’s really a simple poem. In the evening, the speaker is leaning against a coppice gate, that is, one that opens into the woodlands. It’s a gloomy day, and getting gloomier with the sun going down. The climbing stems of plants stick up like broken strings of a lyre. Everyone’s headed home to their fire. The speaker is mirroring in the landscape the gloominess he feels.
It gets darker. The land looks like a corpse, the corpse of the whole century, stretched out. He described himself once as a poet “who holds that if way to the Better there be, it exacts a full look at the Worst.” And he had seen the worst — he lived through World War I, a total war that left no one untouched.
The disillusionment that grew out of the war contributed to the emergence of modernism, a break with traditional ways of writing. Poets for the most part discarded romantic views of nature and focused on the interior world of character. You can see that shift beginning to happen here.
The whole second stanza is about as dark as it can be. The clouds form something like a crypt. The wind howls. It seems as if nothing will bloom again. Everything on earth is as shrunken, dry and dispirited as the speaker.
That’s the first two stanzas. Then comes the voice among the overhead twigs. A little old thrush, frail, gaunt, and ruffled, bursts into song. He throws his soul into the gloom. There’s little reason , it seems, for cheer, for caroling. Yet the thrush is picking up something unseen by the speaker. There’s a “blessed Hope” unknown by the speaker but sensed by the bird.
Those who like rhyme and regular rhythm will appreciate this one. It’s like a song itself. I picked it because there’s so much gloom this Christmas. So many people without homes, without heat or water. So many going hungry. So many unable to travel, or stuck in airports. And by the way, my husband has COVID and I feel like I may be coming down with it. Let’s just say, there’ve been cheerier Christmases.
But the thrush, the song! I don’t think the hope of the poem is necessarily that all will work out perfectly. Nothing ever does. But the thrush is singing in the sheer joy of being alive, no matter what sort of gloom is there.
It’s not a denial of the gloom, but a singing anyway. A singing through it.
In Kyiv, a woman pedals a bicycle to power the Christmas lights at the railway station. In the square of St. Sophia Cathedral, the authorities put up what they called the Christmas Tree of Invincibility. It was decorated with papier-mâché white doves and a strip of blue and yellow lights — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — powered by a diesel generator.
This is what humans do, if they can. They find a way to celebrate being alive, being born.
