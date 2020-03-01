Maybe we don’t need a bleak poem in March, after all these mostly dark winter days. So why do I love such a bleak poem? Partly because its language is beautiful. But also for the sense that I’m not alone with my feelings. Here is Matthew Arnold, in the 19th century, saying what strikes me as equally true now.
Arnold has been called the most modern of the Victorians.
And I’ve loved it for the last stanza, which is a remedy. At least we can be true to each other.
Until we get to the end of the first stanza, the poem seems pretty cheerful. There’s a couple standing at the window, looking out at the sea at night, at full tide, and listening to the roar of the surf.
Arnold had honeymooned at the Strait of Dover in 1851, where many of the beaches have small pebbles instead of sand, which is no doubt why he would have heard a “grating roar.”
He hears the sound of the sea as “the eternal note of sadness.” It’s not just Arnold in his time, but also Sophocles, the 5th-century BC Greek playwright who wrote tragedies on fate and the will of the gods.
Sophocles would have heard this same sound as he stood upon the shore of the Agean Sea, the poet thinks.
Arnold, in the industrial 19th century, hears in this sound the retreat of religion and faith. He feels them sliding away like water as the tide goes out.
Even in the midst of this beautiful evening with his love, with the world lying in front of them, “so various, so beautiful, and so new,” it is a dark scene. There is really “nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain,” and so on.
And here they are, here we are, you could say, as “on a darkling plain“ where “ignorant armies clash by night.”
It’s interesting to me how dark poems and tragic movies and plays, can be so compelling. Aristotle, who was indirectly Sophocles’ student, praised tragedy for its ability to make us feel pity and so give us an outlet for those feelings.
He sees those feelings as purifying and virtuous.
Maybe so. But mainly I love the language in Arnold’s poem. And do you notice the rhyme? Read it out loud to see how it’s singing to you.
Okay, I admit, sometimes you just want to say, “Enough of the drama already! “Anthony Hecht, former U.S. Poet Laureate, wrote a poem in response. It starts this way:
So there stood Matthew Arnold and this girl
With the cliffs of England crumbling away behind them
And he said to her, “Try to be true to me,
And I’ll do the same for you, for things are bad
All over, etc., etc.
That’s about it. Let’s be true to each other. But I wouldn’t want to lose a line of Arnold’s gorgeous poem.
