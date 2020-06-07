Two weeks ago, after I’d paddled down the lake in the kayak and could hardly hear myself think for the peepers on shore, I had to go looking and looking to find a poem about them. I may write one for myself, eventually, but that hasn’t happened yet. This has been a hard winter for all of us, which makes me especially aware of life, and beauty, when it shows up, full force. It’s been a wet spring, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard the peepers make such a racket!
I thought how to describe the sound. Carl Little, in his poem, tries, too. Peep isn’t right, he says. He calls it “somewhat alien in tone, magical too / like fireflies but auditory.”
That gets it for me, and this description has the added advantage of crossing one sense with another — auditory fireflies. When I have to think of two things at once, my mind becomes somehow unfixed, looser. Each one gives something new to the other.
The sound is “not synthesized,” not produced electronically, generally not made up. It’s a “perfect cacophony”— that is, a perfect imperfection, a perfect discordant sound.
The frogs were “flinging” their music. Maybe it’s because we’ve been so confined for so long that the wild flinging of the discordant music is so utterly appealing. Living things go on trying their best, throwing their mating sounds into the air. It’s enough to make you cry with joy.
The poem began with partygoers “parsing” a conversation — analyzing, or examining minutely, as people do. And the poem itself is in carefully planned quatrians (four-line stanzas). But it ends in an entirely different place: it’s as if all our faults, everything that’s wrong, “could be forgiven” when you consider the frogs and all of nature — “wild and wet and flipping out.”
I’m in love with that last thought, the “flipping out.” Going crazy. It’s wonderful to think of what’s going crazy in spring, still, even in the midst of so much trouble, so much suffering, so much parsing. Wonderful, as in full of wonder.
I found this poem on the Maine State Library website. It’s introduced by Wesley McNair, former Maine Poet Laureate. McNair writes, “ Carl Little is not only an accomplished poet but a widely published author of books about the painters of Maine. In today’s column he describes how peepers ‘fling their music’ during early spring. Note how his poem flings its own joyful music across line breaks and stanza divisions.”
Sometimes when you need a particular kind of poem, you can just Google “poem about ...” and find a good one.
