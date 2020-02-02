This poem appeals to me in this difficult time: politically, environmentally, and most other ways difficult. What in the world do we all have in common, other than the flesh of our bones? Hard to say, sometimes.
When I read this poem, I think of my friend Bill Allen’s figures displayed in the permanent collection at the Dennos Museum, a mesmerizing group of dark figures, a “tribe,” all eyes looking upward at the sky. It’s called “Burial Ground.”
Normally, we talk about the earth as being our home, the blue marble we’re born and die on. Ríos turns this image on its head. He says the sky is our common home. No, it’s not simply sky: it’s the “dream of sky,” which is different.
When we look down, we see the earth and all seemingly solid things. When we look up, the sky is wide open for our dreaming. Our hope is for our dreams to connect with the earth, for their roots to meet, and come “true,” as we call it.
But the poem turns even this paradigm on its head. What’s “solid” about the earth? It moves under our feet. It’s “quiet and wild.” Its boundaries shift, its muscles waver.
The dream of sky is limitless. The dream inside our heads is limitless. Everybody dreams. There are no borders to dreams, no problems immigrating, No borders, no fence. We can move freely there without being arrested.
So if we need to rest — and of course we do—we can look up and keep our gaze there for a while, on the sky. It is our common home.
I suppose we could think of this poem as escapist. Just float our minds off into the sky instead of dealing with what’s here. I don’t think so. I think Ríos is more interested in our common ability to dream. This is what unites us. The sky doesn’t care. The earth is always shifting. But we live in the wide space of our minds. It is our home.
Ríos is the author of 10 books and chapbooks of poetry, three collections of short stories, and a memoir. He grew up in a Spanish-speaking family but was forced to speak English in school, leading him to develop a third language, “one that was all our own,” as he described it. He has said that the back and forth between languages creates a new thing, another life.
He grew up in Nogales, Arizona, on the border, neither fully one nationality nor the other. I can feel in this poem the longing for the roots, call them earth and sky, to meet so that no passport is required. As he writes, “It has not happened yet.”
