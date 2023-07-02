I like this poem. It makes me smile. It’s a tour of the world, of people and their relationship with holiness. There are the ones who live where the ground is rock, and hope for a smooth one to kneel on; there are those who cry out in pain to the heavens, but come home at night and eat their bread and cheese “because there was also happiness”; there are those who go on pilgrimages and come home full of mystery.
At this point, the poem widens out. Instead of one specific act of devotion, there are those — the cousins and grandmothers — whose entire life is a pilgrimage, a devotion. And what about those young people who don’t care anymore about prayers? They’ve been to America. It’s all a waste of time, they say. But the old ones pray for them. For them to see.
And then, there’s Fowzi the fool, who speaks to God the way he speaks to goats! And is famous for his laugh.
How does Naomi Shihab Nye want us to read this poem? How are we to understand it? All these different people with their devotion! But the poem comes down to laughter. Occasionally there’s someone like Fowzi who fully enjoys his life, who needs nothing else. He’s a fool, you could say.
There’s a long history of fools being the ones who see through to Truth. There’s Pip in Moby Dick, there’s Don Quixote, there are many fools in Shakespeare’s plays. There are holy fools and wise fools. They point out the truth when others miss it.
The point of view in this poem is interesting to me. It’s as if the speaker is describing the religions of the earth to an alien. The listener doesn’t have to latch onto any one of these religious practices for herself. There’s a lightness in the telling. There’s laughter.
I appreciate what the reviewer Victoria Clausi says about Nye’s work. She says “Nye’s best poems often act as conduits between opposing or distant forces.” Clausi sees them as “bridges on which readers might find their own stable footing, enabling them to peek over the railings at the lush scenery.”
Naomi Shihab Nye was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Her father was a Palestinian refugee and her mother an American of German and Swiss descent. Nye spent her adolescence in both Jerusalem and San Antonio, Texas. She’s won many major poetry prizes and served as Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets from 2010 to 2015. Nye has been affiliated with the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas and poetry editor for the Texas Observer for more than 20 years. She is a professor of creative writing at Texas State University.
