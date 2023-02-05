A Brief For The Defense
Sorrow everywhere. Slaughter everywhere. If babies
are not starving someplace, they are starving
somewhere else. With flies in their nostrils.
But we enjoy our lives because that’s what God wants.
Otherwise the mornings before summer dawn would not
be made so fine. The Bengal tiger would not
be fashioned so miraculously well. The poor women
at the fountain are laughing together between
the suffering they have known and the awfulness
in their future, smiling and laughing while somebody
in the village is very sick. There is laughter
every day in the terrible streets of Calcutta,
and the women laugh in the cages of Bombay.
If we deny our happiness, resist our satisfaction,
we lessen the importance of their deprivation.
We must risk delight. We can do without pleasure,
but not delight. Not enjoyment. We must have
the stubbornness to accept our gladness in the ruthless
furnace of this world. To make injustice the only
measure of our attention is to praise the Devil.
If the locomotive of the Lord runs us down,
we should give thanks that the end had magnitude.
We must admit there will be music despite everything.
We stand at the prow again of a small ship
anchored late at night in the tiny port
looking over to the sleeping island: the waterfront
is three shuttered cafés and one naked light burning.
To hear the faint sound of oars in the silence as a rowboat
comes slowly out and then goes back is truly worth
all the years of sorrow that are to come.
— Jack Gilbert (from "Refusing Heaven: Poems," Knopf, 2005)
This poem is a comfort to me. Sometimes I open the paper (the actual print one) and, as I said to my dear husband this morning, use all my bravery to keep reading. Never before in human history have we had so much of the suffering world in our faces, in our thoughts. And now we’re hyper-aware that we’re not immune, in this country.
So, for those of us who take the suffering personally, how do we survive? How do we live our “one wild and precious life,” as the poet Mary Oliver put it? Jack Gilbert’s poem says we “enjoy our lives because that’s what God wants.” Look at the evidence, he writes. The dawn is beautiful, the tiger’s gorgeous. I thought of the copy of Bay Life on our coffee table right now, with the images from the Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay’s Photo Contest. Awesome. Our landscape is awesome. The little fox, the double eagles, the toad, all awesome.
Gilbert says “there is laughter/ every day in the terrible streets of Calcutta.” This is how it is. And as he writes, “If we deny our happiness, resist our satisfaction, / we lessen the importance of their deprivation.” I was told long ago by a wise person that the depth to which we are able to feel suffering is exactly the depth to which we’re able to feel joy. That formula can be reversed: we don’t get one without the other.
Gilbert says delight is a “risk.” Darn right. We know it can and will go away. So if we feel it, we know we’ll also feel disappointment. One way to live is not to feel much of anything. Then the world goes dead for us.
This poem is a brief for the defense. That’s what Gilbert says. He’s defending happiness and delight in the face of misery. We must not only pay attention to injustice. That would be, he says, the work of the Devil. We must be stubborn. We must accept our gladness also.
I especially love the way the poem ends. We’re hearing music (because “there will be music, despite everything”) and then this quietness: we’re standing at the prow of a small ship, late at night, in a small port on a “sleeping” island. How isolated! And we see that there are exactly three cafés, shuttered, and one naked light burning. The observer is quiet and alone enough to notice all this specifically. The only sound is of oars. A rowboat goes out and comes back. So the speaker has stood there for some time! The sound of the oars calls the stillness even more to our attention. This scene, this quiet and simple beauty, is enough, the speaker says, to be worth “all the years of sorrow that are to come.”
One moment of quiet and beauty. It’s worth everything. We know it won’t last, and that terrible and sorrowful things are going on even while that scene is unfolding. Yet, it’s worth everything.
Note: This is a column from February 2017. I am headed back home today, I trust, after a week in the Caribbean with my daughter and son-in-law. Sitting down to write a column couldn’t compete with the sand and sun. If you’re curious, I’ve been writing these columns since 2007, when we retired and moved to Traverse City!
