When I read this poem, I think of helping my father work on puzzles in the last years of his life, when there was nothing else he could concentrate on. Puzzles are deeply interesting if you sit still long enough to get absorbed. The shades of blue — they must be exactly the right shades, with that tiny touch of red in the corner to match the red in the above piece. Where is it? You lay all the pieces out. It doesn’t seem to be anywhere. Oh, there it is! You wouldn’t have thought it would be that shape, and that the red would be almost invisible.
You can hear the girls talking. This is their language. It might actually be what they said, in real life. But when it’s carefully placed in lines to create a particular kind of attention, their language becomes a poem. Sometimes a poem is nothing more than words arranged to call attention to how interesting they are. Sometimes art is nothing more than putting ordinary life on a pedestal so we are more intensely aware of it.
If this poem rhymed and were in a regular, planned meter (rhythm), it would be calling attention in a different way. It would be asking us to dance along with it. Mary Szybist’s poem (we usually call it free verse) deliberately ends lines before the thought is finished, just as the young girls would talk.
The poem blends into what else is on their minds. It becomes so rich! The angel (in the puzzle, I assume) is giving someone a bit of honeycomb to eat. That’s about color. They’re taking color and opening it to all its possibilities, making stories out of it. “ And are we supposed to believe / she can suddenly/ talk angel?” the girls ask. It’s exciting, and it feels powerful to challenge what’s in front of us.
The poem, and the girls, get more imaginative the farther they go. One wants to walk into the garden (in the puzzle) and pick an X-ray to walk on. Where did that come from? From her free-ranging mind. Nothing deep here, maybe. Nothing to ponder long after the fact. Nothing to save the world. Just a snapshot of how some young girls allow their minds to do this.
Well, maybe there is something here that will save the world. I notice how the girls take over the puzzle, how they make it their own by moving beyond the cookie-cutter shapes in front of them. They’re not mechanically placing pieces next to pieces. They’re connecting them to their lives. They’re traveling past the expected.
When a poem seems weird, or unfathomable, sometimes it is! Sometimes we need to trust ourselves and say, “This is nonsense.” On the other hand, sometimes a poem can stretch the mind, open it to spaces it didn’t know it had.
Mary Szybist grew up in Pennsylvania. She earned degrees from the University of Virginia and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Her first collection of poetry, Granted (2003), was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the winner of the 2004 Great Lakes Colleges Associations New Writers Award. (an award I won myself, for my first book.) She is an associate professor of English at Lewis & Clark in Portland, Oregon, and is a member of the faculty at the Warren Wilson College MFA Program for Writers.
