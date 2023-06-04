I was looking for a poem for June that would have sunshine and dandelions and spring peepers, that would make us all feel good. So very much is wrong in the world. We ought to have mild breezes, sunshine, a moment of joy.
Then I found this poem by Marie Howe in the May issue of Poetry magazine. And this one felt as if it needed to be heard, no matter how many robins are singing. There are fewer every year.
This poem does not make us feel good.
The word is anaphora, for lines that begin with the same phrase or word. It sounds like a litany. A litany is a petition, usually by a minister, with a refrain repeated by the congregation. Imagine this poem spoken, for example, with the intonations of Martin Luther King. Read it to make the first five stanza sound like “I have a dream.”
The story in the poem is actually not there. It’s buried in the images so we have to bring it to the surface ourselves. “What we did to the earth, we did to our daughters.” What did we do to the earth? We know. We don’t have to say it. We raped it. You can hear that word even though it’s not there. We degraded it. We ignored it and failed to nourish it.
The results of our actions in the poem build, stanza by stanza and come back to hurt again. “What we did to our daughters, we did to our sons, / calling out for their mothers.” When do sons call out for their mothers? When they’re dying on the battlefield is when.
We were able for many years to keep doing this, to keep taking and taking from the earth, seemingly without consequence. Years ago, my father was dumping the kerosene from cleaning his paintbrush right into the lake. “Don’t do that!” I yelled at him. “It’s a big lake!” he said. His generation loved the lake. They loved swimming and fishing, but they had no sense of how, with so many more people on the planet, there would be deadly consequences for continuing to dump things. In his day, the earth seemed not to mind.
What were the bird calls saying? If we had listened, we might have remained close enough to our fellow creatures to feel their distress.
We get preached at, yelled at, all the time. It’s easy to go numb. Marie Howe’s poem comes at the issue from a different direction. It’s our damaged daughters who defend the earth. After all, daughters are the incubators of life itself. “It was right in front of you,” what you were doing to the earth, they yell in italics. They’re furious.
Then the final two sentences. “The air turned red. The oceans grew teeth.” At last the earth, the air, rise up in retribution.
Why is the poem called “Postscript”? Maybe because it’s an afterthought. The damage has been done. Is still being done. It’s at the end of a letter, the way you add just one more thought.
The genius of this poem is that we construct it ourselves, because only the bare metaphors are given. We have to fill in for ourselves the meaning of the air turning red, the oceans growing teeth. The poem invites us to be pulled into it.
Sorry. It’s a beautiful day today. The sun is shining, the new leaves are out. But there’s also the truth of Marie Howe’s poem. Maybe it’s possible to enjoy our lives, enjoy the day, while also tending to the cries of the earth.
Howe has taught at Sarah Lawrence College, Columbia University, and NYU. She has five wonderful collections of poems and has won awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guggenheim Foundation, the Academy of American Poets, and many others. She was the Poet Laureate of New York State from 2012 to 2014. She lives in New York City.
