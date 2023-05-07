I chose this poem because my husband is a hospice volunteer, and because in the senior community where we live, people die, and because I have always liked Julia Kasdorf’s poems. And because Mother’s Day is this month.
I have to say, I didn’t learn from my own mother what Kasdorf did from hers. I wish I had, but I’ve long since understood her and loved her for what she could be. But this poem isn’t so much about a particular mother, is it? It’s about learning how to love in community.
The poem isn’t about death or dying at all. It’s about how to love the living. How you do that with your actions, like a doctor, like an angel. She was too young to really understand at the time, but she learned how to perform the actions of sympathy anyway. The poem, as I see it, is about the way we materially matter, even as we’re being, in a way, disembodied angels. The material pressing of a mourner’s hand, for instance, even when we didn’t know the person, is important.
I thought it odd that she ends with “your chaste touch.” Then I looked back through the poem and saw that she also flicked out the “sexual” seeds of the grape. I think Kasdorf is feeling that a person who comes to sympathize has let go of personal qualities, such as sexuality, to become simply a gift bearer. If you’re doing that, you disappear yourself. You just perform the action that helps the most. And when we’ve learned that we can have this effect on the grieving, doing that becomes almost automatic. You have to do it.
In the middle of the poem, she says as much: “I learned that whatever we say means nothing. / What anyone will remember is that we came.”
I’m thinking of my husband, making dozens of calls a month to bereaved family members. It doesn’t matter who he is. He only tells them his first name and that he’s from Munson Hospice. What’s important is that someone called. Someone cares how the family’s doing.
The poem could be preaching at us, a quality I find annoying, but it avoids that by turning us toward what she herself did and learned, not about what we should do. But of course it is a reminder. And it’s a reminder of a way of life that’s passing for many — the home canned pears and peaches, the yard full of peonies.
Kasdorf grew up Mennonite and has written about that community in many ways. And, too, motherhood has affected the concerns of her poetry. She’s said, “You’re both incredibly drawn to the small and the domestic, and you’re also suddenly very sensitive to matters of the world. Your attention is pulled urgently in two directions.”
Kasdorf has published five collections of poetry, most recently “As Is,” from the Pitt Poetry Series in 2023. In collaboration with photographer Steven Rubin, she published “Shale Play: Poems and Photographs from the Fracking Fields,” documenting human and environmental impacts of natural gas extraction in Pennsylvania (Penn State Press, 2018). She directs the creative writing program at Penn State.
