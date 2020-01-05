Suddenly this poem spoke to me again out of my past. Out of the past. Yeats, a staunch supporter of the Irish Nationalist cause, is thinking of how he should write, as an Irishman, for his people.
He had his countrymen in mind as he wrote. But things weren’t working out the way he hoped. He had wanted, as least in his imagination, to write for one wise and simple man, the fly fisherman he calls up. The one he has held in his mind’s eye as symbolic of his people.
But look what’s happened. There is, among others, a “craven” man in power that he doesn’t want to write for. Insolent people who go unreproved.
People who are not punished for their crimes. And there are those (writers, we assume) who are only looking for the quick jokes, easy lines. Everything is aimed for the “commonest ear.” It seems that “great Art [is] beaten down.”
That was a year ago, he writes. But since then, he’s turned away from that audience. He’s learned to focus on the sun-freckled fisherman, as he flicks his wrist, drops the fly into the stream.
We learn that the writer has imagined this fisherman. He’s a dream. But the idea is there, that this is the one to write for. The simple and wise person who will appreciate a true poem, a good one, a skillful one, one that doesn’t try to please, but that simply sings its song.
At the beginning of this new year, I hope for myself and for all those who write, and actually for all of us who open our mouths to speak, that we see in front of us this fisherman, and that we resolve to write for him [or her, or us] “one / Poem maybe as cold / And passionate as the dawn.”
When I first read this poem many years ago, I didn’t get that. OK, I was a sophomore in college. Why would I want to write a cold poem? And is the dawn passionate? Now I see. Cold is like the stream. It is being what it is. It has no need to be anything else, to please us. And the dawn? it is pure passion, doing what it does, being itself entirely.
The poet in this poem wants to write as true a poem as possible for his people without being swayed by trends, by anger, by corruption, by shallow thinking. Exactly. That’s what I want before I am old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.