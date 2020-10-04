A poem draws me because it speaks to me, to how I am right now. Probably you’re the same way. This poem by Richard Jones came to me this morning and said, “Yes, this is so right you could have written it yourself.” I am feeling such despair over our country, our environment, our sick and dying. So what I have to do is get up, perch the computer on my lap, and find words. It feels like life and death to get it right, to “balance the words.” Every line is a tightrope.
You want to add color. (Now Jones begins to talk as if it’s a canvas). How do you transcribe seven violins crying to the willows? You need to cut a stem of rosemary, you need the deep smell of earth, you need to sense the grave, the end of this life.
Jones keeps the poem moving line by line, no other formatting — the sense of having to say this, having to get it out in one breath. Halfway through the poem he begins to talk about the work itself. It comes from sheer will and memory. You have to make it happen. You have to press on, even if all you have to work with are quill and ink.
You do this because you know that neither trouble nor rest will last. Isn’t that interesting? People often say that trouble won’t last, but Jones also adds rest. In other words, nothing you can do will stop trouble from happening or stop us from growing old. “No one has a cure for life.” I wrote this last line before looking back at the poem. It isn’t my line, it’s his! That’s what I mean about intuiting so deeply into a poem it feels as if I wrote it myself.
So what do we do? We honor the day we have. We honor it by naming and praising things. (I think that’s why I’ve been obsessed with wildflowers these days, naming them and writing poems about them.)
We know, the poem tells us, that “even the poorest poet,” if this person is a real poet, is still at it, even long dead, sitting at a desk in a corner of eternity (I love the image of eternity having a corner. I think the poet invents the corner), “laboring to transform death into praise, / never wearying, never once losing faith.”
What kind of faith is this, that goes on, no matter what? Not faith that poetry will save the world, I suspect. Not faith that the poem will alter the progress of change. I think it is faith that writing the poem matters. No matter if the large and noisy world disregards the poem. The poem will get written and the writing of it will honor the earth, honor this life.
I’m glad to know Richard Jones lives nearby. He teaches at DuPaul University in Chicago. He was born in London and lived all over the place until settling in Norfolk, Virginia, his father’s home town. He received a Masters of Arts from the University of Virginia and an Masters of Fine Arts from Vermont College. He has published more than a dozen collections of poems. “The Blessing: New and Selected Poems” from Copper Canyon Press won the Midland Author’s Award. He has edited Poetry East for nearly 40 years. This year he will publish the journal’s 100th volume.
