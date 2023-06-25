My brain reacts to grammatical malpractice even in comic strips, such as the recent one in which a character declares he is “giving books to whomever wants them.”
This malpractice occurs for a syntactical reason and also as an instance of “hyper-correctness.”
Let’s look at syntax. The character’s explanation includes the preposition “to.” Without knowing any terminology, English speakers recognize that prepositions introduce phrases that end with something grammarians call an “object.” Without an object, the preposition is not doing its job. We hear, or read, “to,” and we wait for the object to complete the prepositional phrase. Our language processing brains demand this information.
In this instance, we read “whomever” as the object of the preposition. Sounds right.
But it isn’t.
It sounds right because we expect an object form of the word following the preposition. Here, we get “whomever.” We process the first part of that word, the “whom” as an object form, which it is, just like the object form of “he” is “him.”
But a problem arises because more words follow this apparent object, and they change the syntactic structure. The first word after “whom” is “wants.” Again, without knowing the terminology, our brains recognize a verb. Specifically, it sees the “s” at the end of “want,” discounts the possibility of a plural, which makes no sense, and sees a verb because that “s” appears on all third-person singular verbs in English.
In our strip sentence, “whomever” precedes “wants.” This is where the syntactical error occurs. English does not permit object forms to function as subjects of a verb. If “wants” is a verb, its subject has to be in subject form. We would not say “him” wants one. But that is effectively what the “whom” in “whomever” asks us to do. We read the preposition “to” and expect an object form. And we get one.
But in this case, that object is the whole subject/verb combination of “whomever wants one,” which has its own verb, “wants,” which requires its own subject “whoever.”
In grammar language, we can say that subject verb combination — “whoever wants one” — is a clause and the whole clause is the object of the preposition “to.”
In the syntactical argument between “to” needing an object, and “wants” needing a subject, the latter prevails. Otherwise, “wants” would be a verb without being attached to a subject, and English is very unhappy with that kind of situation. Verbs require subjects. That is why we are taught that in the imperative, there is an assumed subject, as in “(You) Go home.”
The second reason why we easily misread the strip’s sentence is the phenomenon known as “hyper-correctness.” Early on in our language acquisition, we absorb the need for verbs to be preceded by subject forms of pronouns. So, we are instructed not to say “Him and me had a good time.”
Rather, we learn, the preferred form uses subjective pronouns, “He and I had a good time.” That lesson sometimes leads to an incorrect preference for subject pronouns as in “between you and I,” which more correctly would be “between you and me.”
In our comic strip example, hyper-correctness occurs because of sound. The “m” on the end of “who” registers in our ear as more formal, perhaps because we hear it less often.
But in this instance, our ear is misleading us, and our brains have to intervene. Hearing a verb, our brain tells our ears to shut up.
A lot to be drawn out of a bit of comic strip dialogue to be sure. But tell that to my brain. Extra credit: Is this column’s headline correct?
