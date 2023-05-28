In the early days of television, Ed Sullivan’s immensely popular variety show did two things: it introduced emerging super stars such as Elvis Presley and the Beatles to his huge audience, and it taught a little English grammar.
Ed, a journalist turned television performer, was famously robotic introducing his acts. Perhaps as compensation, he announced, with great stress on the closing phrase, “We have a really big show.”
In my memory, Ed put especial emphasis on “really,” drawing the word out. Showmanship yes. But he was also reinforcing English syntax, which requires that an adverb, in this case “really,” should modify the adjective “big.”
The syntactical error Ed avoided arises when one adjective is asked to modify another adjective. Our adjectives do not do that. English does permit stringing adjectives together if each adjective says something different, as in “It was a glorious, sunny day,” wherein the noun “day” is described in two different ways. It is “glorious” and it is “sunny.” These two adjectives provide different qualities. A day can be “glorious” without being “sunny” and a “sunny” day is not glorious if something awful happens on it.
Today, that syntactical requirement is violated in a commercial airing for a cellular service that announces that its service is cheaper than that of its competitor but offers the “exact same coverage.”
I don’t expect ads to adhere to the highest standards of English usage, but nor do I want them to continue to promote the sloppy, redundant phrasing of the above, in which the two modifiers of “coverage” repeat the same point: among the meanings of “exact,” — besides “precise” — is “same.” It would suffice to use either one: “the same coverage” or “the exact coverage.” Both tell us that there is no difference in the coverage being provided.
If I do not expect commercials to adhere to the stricter conventions of English usage, my expectations, though, for the print media, especially the highly esteemed New York Times are higher. Therefore, I was a little surprised that while I was thinking about this issue, I read one of that paper’s most prominent columnists declare, in describing another individual’s concern about a pending disaster, that he had, and I quote again, “the exact same fear.” concerning that problem. As in the cell phone ad, this columnist, who will remain nameless, could have said either “the same fear,” or “the exact fear.”
If you want extra emphasis, which no doubt explains the redundant adjectives in these examples, the fix is simply to change the first adjective, into its adverbial counterpart, just as Ed did so long ago in opening his show as “really big.” Doing that in my two examples produces: “exactly the same coverage,” and “exactly the same fear.”
A lot of fuss about nothing much? Perhaps. This redundant phrasing is so widespread that it has gained a foothold in our usage. It is also true that over time a persistent usage, such as this, can move on from that foothold and then become a new standard. In fact, in this case, that seems to be happening. It is quite common these days to hear expressions such as something being either “real good” or “real bad.” To my ear, anyway, “really good” or “really bad” sits more comfortably.
There is a long standing divide among grammarians between those who “describe” how the language works and those who “prescribe” how it should. Centuries ago, the prescribers banned the perfectly useful “ain’t,” leaving us with the ungrammatical “aren’t I.”
Still, I join with Ed in prescribing that we put “-ly” on “real” or “exact” when preceding another adjective.
That would be really good.
