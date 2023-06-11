English usage rules range from formal to non-standard. The top of that range applies to the correctness that is found in formal writing, such as legal briefs or ceremonial oratory, such as State of the Union speeches. Moving down the scale, we find a distinction between written English in general and its spoken cousin. On the bottom of this scale is an English that is either ignorant of, or deliberately indifferent to, the distinctions found in the upper usage levels.
If the job of language is to communicate, usage rules throughout the various levels are largely irrelevant. However, observing those rules does serve, along with dress and other external factors, as the measuring stick of class we apply to each other.
This elaborate preamble brings me to the two words, linguistic cousins, that are used correctly only at the more formal usage levels, and which, on the other hand, are consistently misused on the lower levels, such as everyday spoken language. I am referring to the “lie/lay” combo. Space and focus prevent me from dealing with the entirely unrelated “lie” as in to tell a mistruth.
Both “lie” and “lay,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary track back to Germanic Old English, appearing in writing in the eighth century when they were interchangeable. That part is clear enough, but why “lie” developed with a past tense form of “lay” is a lot less clear while “lay’s” past tense of “laid” is a much more traditional variation of the standard “ed” end in past tense verbs. The OED further observes that the relationship between the two verbs is transactional: to lay something down is to cause it to lie down.
Furthermore, the two verbs have different syntactical personalities. “Lie” is intransitive, meaning it does not require an object although it is usually followed by an adverb such as “down” or an adverbial phrase indicating place, such as “I lie on my couch.” On the other hand, “lay,” syntactically is transitive, meaning it requires an object, as in “I lay me down to sleep,” where the pronoun “me” is its object.
Choosing the correct word while writing in formal circumstances requires both knowledge and, for most people, some patience. One has to first understand the syntactical situation: is there an object or a modifier after the verb? Having done that, recall which of the confusing alternatives is required. Oral communication, on the other hand, demands a much surer grasp of these complexities, something possessed by those who have both the necessary knowledge and, for whatever reason, an impulse to get it right and can produce it mid-sentence.
I can toss in one less important variable by noting another one of what are known as the principal parts of “lie.” That principal part, known as the “present participle,” is consistent with every verb in English. It is created by adding an “ing” suffix to the base, or infinitive, form of the verb. Thus, the highly irregular English “be” has a present participle of “being.”
That consistency adds to the “lie” formation problems. Its present participle is regular with a slight spelling change resulting in “lying” as in “I was lying down when the phone rang.” In contemporary informal English one is just as likely to hear “I was laying down.”
Making the “right” choice in such a situation reflects one’s education and thus is a social marker.
However, lie/lay is so confusing, so often wrongly used, and since most people you speak to can’t tell the difference, it is your choice whether or not you want to worry about those who can.
