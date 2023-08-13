The U.S. Department of the Interior ordered changing five place names on federal land that include the word “squaw.” These changes result from the work of a task force created by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who seeing the word as racist and sexist. She charged the task force to identify places for the name change. She herself is of Indigenous background.
It occurs to me that at first glance I am so immersed in the depiction of Indigenous peoples in our popular culture that I did not immediately see the word as either racist or derogatory. But then I thought about the question a little more and without being able to bring up specific examples I began to understand that the word does carry unsavory, or at least disrespectful, overtones.
As I usually do when trying to understand a word question I dig into its origins. A place to start in this instance would be when and where this word that clearly has indigenous roots entered English.
Not surprisingly, the word is found in the writings of the New England colonists who encountered it in the language of the Massachusetts. The colonists’ English version of the word was “squa,” and it so appeared in the 1622 promotional pamphlet “Mourt’s Relation,” which refers to the “Squa Sachim, or woman queen, and it also occurs in various places in John Elliot’s translation of the Geneva Bible into the Massachusetts language, published in 1663 in which the word, again, meant “woman.”
Digging a little further, I encountered a scholarly argument about this definition. Some scholars asserted that the word is a variation of a similar sounding word in the Mohawk language in which it refers to a woman’s sexual organ. Apparently, that theory has been widely debunked, but the argument is well beyond my knowledge. However, that idea probably leads us, perhaps in a roundabout way, to the present issue where we can discern the reason as to why the word is now in disrepute. Although it clearly denotes a female Indigenous person, on the connotative level it carries a negative judgment since the person so identified is generally an appendage to a male, or even as a readily available sexual partner. This negativity results from our dominant culture’s attitude toward the Indigenous population who, historically, stood in the way of our dominating the whole continent.
It is not surprising that in our popular culture, if not our more accurate historical sources, the Indigenous population occupying this continent before the Europeans arrived has long been depicted as the intractable enemy of our expansionist impulse into territories that had previously been their own. Add to that the assumed cultural superiority that, in part, justified that expansion and the sense that the best thing we could do for the Indigenous population was to lift it up to our level.
Against that background, the Indigenous language itself would be seen as inferior along with the folks who spoke it. Include in that mix the universal sexism with which we are afflicted, and it is not hard to see how an Indigenous word such as “squaw” would carry with it the racist and misogynist connotations that Haaland sees in it. That being the case, it is not hard to imagine how other inevitably racist word associated with the ethnic group of your choice would inspire the same unease if they were used as place names.
We need to go a step further, though, to understand why a word meaning “woman” was applied to a place. But from a sexist perspective, it makes sense, for isn’t a woman’s place in the home where a man — read dominant culture — chooses to live?
