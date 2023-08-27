For better or worse, my brain reacts to what it considers grammatical malpractice wherever it encounters it.
But it also reminds me that these instances go unnoticed by most people, a point I made in a previous column’s discussion of “lie” and “lay.” In that column I discussed English usage along a scale from the very formal to the non-standard. My subject this time is not so much degree of formality but degree of “fussiness.”
On the least fussy end of such a scale would be “ain’t,” a word that almost every native English speaker knows is strictly proscribed, except in the most casual circumstances. I would perhaps put the lie/lay combo in the middle of my fussiness scale because a fair number of native English speaker observe, or attempt to observe, the rules governing these two confusing words.
On the high end of my fussiness scale are usages whose departures from strict formality are hardly noted when they occur. Few people expect an answer to the question of “Who’s there?” to be the formally correct “It is I,” a response in line with the rule that pronouns after what are known as linking verbs should be in the subjective rather than the object case, thus “I” instead of “me.”
I am reasonably sure that most American English speakers do not care about that violation of a usage rule, and perhaps find saying “It is I,” a bit stuffy. The Brits might take a different view, consistent with their attitude that American English strays from their more refined version.
The “It is I” example would be near the top of my imagined fussiness scale, at least, again, for Americans. Only the fussiest guardian of proper English cares much about such a rule. But then there are rules sitting atop the fussiness scale, so far removed from the everyday interactions in our language as to be largely unknown, and therefore almost always ignored.
One such rule demands a possessive form before a gerund. To explain, I must venture into the weeds. A “gerund” is a present participle moonlighting as a noun instead of an element in a verb phrase. It is created by the addition of an “ing” to the infinitive of a verb.
Gerunds and present participles share the same form, but they differ in function. Participles retain their verb functions and also can work as adjectival modifiers, such as “a burning desire” while gerunds serve as nouns. We are sneaking up on this highly fussy usage rule, which demands that a gerund, wearing its noun like attire, must be modified by an adjective. In ordinary spoken English, one might well hear something like, “I am happy to see you doing well.” But “doing” in this case is seen as a gerund, a noun substitute, here an object of the verb “see,” Therefore, this very fussy rule would insist on the adjectival “your” instead of the pronoun “you,” producing “your doing well.”
While I was checking into this topic, sure that this rule sits atop the fussiness scale, I did come across an example in which its application actually makes a difference. Consider a sentence such as “She did not like the man standing in front of her.” It is not immediately clear whether the sentence is locating the position of the man, that is “in front of her,” or her attitude toward that man wherever she encountered him. Changing man to its possessive form of “man’s” emphasizes the positional meaning rather than her personal dislike of the man. What she doesn’t like is where he is, rather than who he is.
Fussiness, indeed, but with a touch of clarity.
