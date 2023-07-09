Book publishing has always been motivated by two often contradictory impulses — making money and contributing to cultural literacy. While the latter accounts for the publication of the Bible into English in 1535 as well as the collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays a century later, these days the first impulse dominates.
As a result, upon the recent death of Cormac McCarthy, a bestselling writer with five movie versions of his novels, a columnist in the New York Times asserts that if McCarthy were starting out now, we might never hear about him because his career would not take off.
He sent his first novel in a poorly typed manuscript to Random House where Albert Erskine, a seasoned editor plucked it out of the “slush” pile, the term for unsolicited submissions, also metaphorically described as coming in through the “transom,” a window above the door.
Today, there are no slush piles at publishing houses. Publishers only consider submissions sent in by an agent. Writers must first query agents who prescribe what the writer should submit for consideration of representation. It’s never a completed book, rather a “pitch,” describing the book and perhaps a sample chapter or two. The time-consuming job of fielding these submissions goes to young assistants, freeing the agent to do the selling.
Agents are looking for commercial potential because their income depends on commissions earned from advances against sales, and then the sales themselves. The editors to whom the agent might submit a manuscript share the same profit-driven motive. Through corporate mergers, traditional publishers, such as the one to which McCarthy sent that first book, are focused on bottom-line profits.
That first step in McCarthy’s ultimate rise, today, would be doomed. Besides his manuscript’s being poorly produced, his book was so idiosyncratic as to have little to no commercial prospects. No assistant to an agent these days would finish reading it, never mind passing it on to the agent. In McCarthy’s case, Erskine was an experienced editor who had worked with important writers including William Faulkner after whom McCarthy modeled his own prose. Erskine recognized the literary brilliance of that first book, along with its debt to Faulkner.
And so it was published. And failed commercially. That, perhaps, should have been the end of McCarthy’s career, but Erskine remained staunchly behind him through the failures of McCarthy’s next four books. The Times article quotes McCarthy having said that after 28 years as a professional writer, he had yet to see a royalty check. And yet with the support of that editor his books had been published. That would never happen in today’s corporate publishing world. The failure of his first book would have denied him a second.
There are no Erskines today. The Times article quotes a publisher, the product of those corporate mergers some time ago, declaring that the time for one profitable book providing a cushion for other less-profitable ones is over. McCarthy needed that cushion numerous times.
I confess I am not familiar enough with McCarthy’s work to explain what he changed to make his sixth book, “All the Pretty Horses,” the first of a chain of successes including the movie adaptations. I can imagine that the book’s nostalgic look back at western life, much like today’s immensely successful “Yellowstone” series might be part of an answer.
Faulkner did not achieve commercial success until his sixth novel, “Sanctuary,” which features a sensational plot involving the abduction and rape of a college girl. Faulkner called it a potboiler, written for money. His less commercial books earned him the Nobel Prize in literature.
We’ll have to wait to see how McCarthy’s legacy unfolds.
