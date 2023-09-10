Shakespeare has Juliet pose this question in asking Romeo why family names should keep them apart.
That question resurfaces in a much larger context concerning the renaming of the Native American Journalists Association to the Indigenous Journalists Association. Both elements of the current term for the folks who lived here before Columbus stumbled across them and misnamed them Indians are problematical.
North and South America take their names from Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian explorer who visited both continents after Columbus. Early cartographers changed his name to the possessive form of Americus.
In popular culture, the term “Indians,” from Columbus’ mistake, still lingers although it has been largely replaced by “Native American,” now itself being exchanged for “Indigenous” by IJA. That change makes both linguistic and cultural sense.
Etymology shows us that “Indigenous” derives from two Latin roots: indu, meaning in or within, and gignere, meaning to beget. Putting these roots together, we have “being born within a certain place.”
This change removes old Amerigo from Native American. That is the start of the change produced by that term. “Indigenous” also gets rid of “native,” which is less precise because it can be used on an individual basis, such as describing an individual’s “native talent.” On a more subtle level, when used in that sense, the term strongly suggests the absence of a civilizing influence, and thus is perhaps a kind of inferiority, an ability that needs further refinement.
On the other hand, “Indigenous” more accurately and broadly emphasizes geographical place of origin while giving priority to the pre-colonization population. It makes senses to separate the place names of those two continents from the people who had for millennia been living where their ancestors had been begotten. This change would extend as well to Indigenous populations in Alaska and Hawaii, and to other places beyond the two continents, such as the Maori in New Zealand. Further, this terminology is already employed by the United Nations and other international organizations.
Juliet’s question in Shakespeare’s play only involved a localized feud between warring families, much as our own Hatfield/McCoy bloody conflict. But in the larger picture of our history, names assume much greater importance.
At the beginning of that history, the Wampanoag sachem Massasoit extended a welcome to his uninvited guests, the Pilgrims. However, about half a century later, the head of his son Metacom, wound up on a stake at the conclusion of what is known as King Phillip’s War of 1675, an almost successful attempt to push the descendants of those early guests back into the ocean from whence they had come. Ironically, Metacom, perhaps as a symbolic gesture of comity, had adopted the English name of Phillip, not knowing, of course, that name would identify the rebellion he led and that he and his people would be among the first to push back against the centuries long expansion across the continent by the descendants and international cousins of those original guests, so hospitably treated by Massasoit.
The family name conflict in Shakespeare’s play did result in the death of the two young lovers. As powerful as that play’s conclusion is, it is but the flicker of a sad candle against the immeasurably larger fire that threatened to leave the culture and history of Indigenous peoples in ashes.
It is time, in this respect, to return Amerigo, along with the modifier “native,” to the obscurity they combined deserve.
Perhaps the answer to Juliet’s plaintive question about the significance of names is that they carry a burden of attitudinal and deeply held baggage of far greater significance than their job of indicating whom we are talking about.
