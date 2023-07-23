How did I, a writer born and raised in Brooklyn with a secular world view, come to write a historical novel set in 17th century Puritan New England, told in the first-person voice of a 14-year-old servant girl at a time when the colony was heading toward the first Indian War?
So many questions, so few answers.
But, in fact, I can provide an answer to the first part of the question dealing with the time and place of the novel.
Doing that takes me back to my first year teaching when in the textbook assigned to be used in my American Literature survey course, I encountered a poet from that era that, despite all my preparation, I had never heard of. His name was Edward Taylor, a minister who wrote poetry as preparation for his administering the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. These poems, which came to be known as his “Preparatory Meditations,” had been lying in the Yale University Library for three centuries, pursuant to his instructions that they never be published. Nonetheless, in 1937 Thomas Johnson found them and published a selection.
When I began teaching some 30 years later a few of these poems were in that anthology. At that point, I had completed all work towards my doctoral degree except its dissertation, for which I was considering possible subjects among my favorite American writers, such as Hawthorne, Melville, and Twain.
Taylor entered my considerations with a significant advantage. Not that his poetry outshone the works of those other writers. It was good, but not that good. No, its advantage derived from the requirement that a candidate’s dissertation must demonstrate knowledge of the available scholarship, and then explore some new crevice in it. That would be a formidable task for those aforementioned writers for whom the available scholarship would fill a wing of a library.
But for Taylor, there was then only one book-length study of his work, along with a handful of scholarly articles. I could dig into him and not have to wade through mountains of stuff written by other scholars. In addition to that persuasive advantage, I was also intrigued by what I then understood, in a preliminary way, was his Puritan emphasis on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, the idea that one is slated for salvation or damnation before being born. Why adopt such a view, I thought, rather than going up the road to a Catholic church where one could earn salvation through works, along with faith?
To dig into that question, I had to familiarize myself with the theology Taylor would have known and accepted. I spent hours in the Rare Book Room of New York Public Library reading works that Taylor himself likely would have known in which that theology was explored in impressive detail.
In my head, I became something of a 17th century believer. My novel would attempt to present that theology as its believers would have understood it. My research into that period also took me into a more secular historical lane, and that was the expansionist aspirations of the colony’s first Indian war, that against the Pequots in 1637.
As for my second question, the novel’s voice, I suspect that Hawthorne’s Hester Prynne as a woman condemned for a perceived sexual offense has something to do with her. In giving her voice, I am fairly confident I was channeling Twain’s Huck Finn. Like Huck, she is uneducated but possesses a probing intelligence that she applies to the dogma that punishes her. I know I did get her name from a Biblical reference in Melville.
So with a little help from my literary friends, especially Taylor, I wrote this book coming out next month.
