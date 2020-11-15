TRAVERSE CITY — Even though it wasn’t the “aim,” Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region came home a double winner from an annual conference of Michigan Habitat affiliates.
Grand Traverse Region was named Habitat for Humanity of Michigan Affiliate of the Year for 2020, topping 52 others for the honor. The announcement came at the 24th annual Affiliates in Motion (AIM) conference conducted virtually late last month.
Following the presentation of the Affiliate of the Year award, Habitat Grand Traverse Region won a drawing for a “Custom House” package for a future build. Entries were based on $25 donations in October.
In a year that was trying for nonprofits and businesses across the country, the two honors showed not all the news from 2020 is bad.
“We were surprised; thankful, grateful,” said Wendy Irvin, executive director of Habitat Grand Traverse. “It was a year of blessings. Even in a tough year, there was still a lot to be thankful for. People come together in tough times.”
The award for affiliate of the year is actually for what Habitat Grand Traverse did in 2019. According to a release announcing the awards, Habitat Grand Traverse was singled out for:
- Opening a new ReStore location at 2487 Rice St. which created increased sales and lowered overhead
- Building net-zero energy homes
- Priority Home Repair Program partnership with the Cherryland Electric Cooperative
- Veterans Build Initiative
- Partnerships with the Land Bank Authority, Impact Investment, area developers, non-profits and church congregations
Irvin said all of the reasons cited in the affiliate of the year award were a result of making every donor dollar count while keeping the overall mission in mind.
“I know our team through the year has really worked hard and our board has really worked hard to be innovative,” Irvin said. “This honor means all the hard work paid off. We’re delighted to support our A-1 goal of helping people find home ownership opportunities.”
Irvin said moving into a more visible ReStore — near the corner of Cass and South Airport — in August 2019 made the store more efficient, both from donations and a dedicated parking space.
“It made it a golden opportunity for our ReStore, which generates funding for our mission,” said Irvin, who noted sales in January 2020 increased 28 percent from the previous year.
More energy-efficient housing was also notable. Irvin cited work in the Depot Neighborhood in Traverse City and a home in Kingsley which averaged less than $60 in monthly bills for the fiscal year.
“It’s energy conservation first, renewable energy if possible,” Irvin said.
During a 2020 interrupted by construction delays and a shutdown of its ReStore, Irvin said Habitat Grand Traverse will still able to get three families into home ownership situations and make repairs on 15 others. She said 2021 goals are for six home ownerships — most with a partnership with the Land Bank of Leelanau County in a Maple City project — and 40 repairs or more.
With an Impact 100 grant, Irvin said the goal is to get to 10 homes built by 2024. Irvin said Habitat GTR received a 175 percent increase in call volume for housing needs in 2019.
Irvin said the local organization is also looking to expand its work with its partners in 2021 and beyond. The Michigan Habitat for Humanity recently received a $1 million grant for veterans services from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development the local affiliate can access.
“We’re working more with our local veteran partners in ways where we can strategically work together for joint outreach to our veterans,” Irvin said.
While the affiliate of the year honor came from work already put in, Habitat Grand Traverse won a drawing for the “Custom House” package from the Habitat Prison Build program. Habitat Grand Traverse will receive customized wall panels as well as cabinets and countertops for a future build.
“It will really help us serve one more family and keep our costs down,” Irvin said of winning the drawing.
“Building materials have been difficult to source, and prices in some categories have doubled,” Habitat GTR Project Manager Nathan Kalchik said in a release. “Having these provided without cost for one home will help us keep our 2021 total build costs under control.”
In other honors announced at the AIM Conference, Stacy Bishop of the Otsego-Antrim Habitat for Humanity was named Homeowner Partner of the Year. The ReStore Innovation Award went to the Lapeer-Tuscola Habitat for Humanity. Among the local affiliate volunteers of the year were Keith Greenwald from Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity and Pamela Lenartowicz of Otsego-Antrim.
“We are delighted to honor the Habitat affiliates, volunteers, and homeowner partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure that people in their community have access to safe, decent, affordable housing,” Sandy Pearson, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, said in a release. “We are especially impressed with the efforts our affiliates and volunteers have made this year throughout the pandemic to keep projects going safely and continuing to serve their communities.”
