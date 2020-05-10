FRANKFORT — Dogs, like people, can get restless under stay-at-home orders. When Hugo, a 50-pound mixed breed broke free, the getaway became a dangerous adventure.
During the weeks of shelter-at-home, Hugo had been 12-year-old Owen’s only companion.
Hugo, Owen and the boy’s mother Elizabeth Laidlaw had come to Frankfort from Chicago to look after older relatives.
Laidlaw founded Frankfort’s Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre and is a familiar presence in the town.
Thursday afternoon Hugo slipped his leash to create his own drama along Frankfort beach.
The dog took a dip in Lake Michigan, but choppy waters and strong lake currents swept him out a half-mile from shore. Luckily for Hugo, Mitch Hanmer was nearby.
“I just got back from a run,” Hanmer said. “I heard yelling and hollering down at the beach.”
He ran to the scene where Owen and his mother pointed out Hugo’s predicament.
Hanmer, an event sales manager for Michigan Sports Academy in Grand Rapids, ran from the beach the three blocks to his grandfather’s house where he and girlfriend Maggie Goebel were staying. He grabbed his paddleboard while Goebel grabbed his wetsuit and life jacket.
“He was ready to go,” Goebel said. “He’s pretty selfless.”
Hanmer has spent time in Frankfort throughout his life and knows the ways of the big lake. He jumped into the 38-degree water with Hugo’s leash in hand.
Goebel ran along shore pointing out the dog’s location to Hanmer, who could not immediately get a visual on Hugo through the waves. Hugo was caught in the lake’s grip for 25 minutes before Hanmer set his sights on him.
“I saw something bobbing up and down in the water,” Hanmer said. “Thankfully, it was the dog.”
On the beach 200 yards north of the Frankfort pier, Owen and his mother waited. “I was talking to them to make sure they stayed calm,” Goebel said.
Hanmer paddled next to Hugo and talked to him. “I was cold. My arms were tired. I was exhausted,” he said. “The dog made eye contact with me seeming to say, ‘get me out of here.’”
The first attempt at getting Hugo onto the paddleboard flipped the board, landing both in the water.
“The second time I put the dog between my legs, dangled my legs and slowly paddled to shore,” Hanmer said.
Hugo, wet and covered in sand, went to owners’ side — safely returned from his misadventure.
It was an exciting moment, Goebel said.
Hanmer said Hugo’s family expressed gratitude for the rescue and were thankful for the dog’s safety.
Hugo’s experience is not unheard of. The National Weather Service cautions that rip currents are dangerous for dogs as well as people. It reports of all five Great Lakes the most fatalities related to nearshore currents take place in Lake Michigan. According to the NWS, piers, like the Frankfort pier, can create currents moving away from shore, as in Hugo’s case.
The NWS advises dog owners call 911 for help in the event a dog gets caught in currents.
