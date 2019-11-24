TRAVERSE CITY — It took only a quick study of a North American map to inspire Bob Downes’ 4,500-mile cross-continent cycling adventure.
Downes cycled a 2,711 leg of the route in 2016, biking from Seattle to Traverse City. He completed the journey last summer, pedaling the additional 1,800 miles to the ruins of an ancient Viking settlement at the tip of Newfoundland.
Downes’ solo journey took him across the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, the Erie Canal Trail and over the Appalachian Mountains. He cycled 400 miles through Newfoundland wilderness, mountains, seascapes and forests. Along the northern route he encountered wildlife the likes of moose and caribou and polar bears. It was his daily aspiration to enrich the expedition through interactions with people from all walks of life.
Downes’ cycling life began while attending Wayne State University in the mid-1970s. The Grand Rapids native lived in downtown Detroit at the time and biked 15 miles to his job in the suburbs.
Downes discovered the joy of cycle touring in 1987. He has since cycled throughout America, Australia, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Peru, Mexico, Nicaragua, England, Ireland and continental Europe.
“You have to be a little bit crazy,” Downes said. “I like it because it’s the biggest bang for the buck, as far as travel. There’s no cheaper way and you get the most intense experience.”
Downes typically rides 8 hours a day, 500 miles a week when touring. He camped most nights during his cross-continent trip.
“Sometimes camping can be a little edgy,” he said. “I may be stealth camping in grizzly country. It can get spooky in the wilderness.”
Safety is the cyclist’s top priority. Dealing with traffic was the greatest safety challenge of his tour. “When I see cars coming close, I get off the road,” he said. “I estimate I got off the road 2,000 to 3,000 times.”
Downes hopes people will take away a sense of possibility books about biking.
Downes is the author of five books, including two books about backpacking around the world and the guidebook “Biking Northern Michigan.”
“This is a really fun way to travel,” he said. “Anyone can do it at any level. Here in northern Michigan you can go from Charlevoix to the Mackinac Bridge, or around the world. There’s something for every level.”
Next on the cyclist’s bucket list is a 3,000-mile journey from the coast of France to the Black Sea.
“We have an armchair travel section,” said Amy Reynolds, Horizon’s owner/manager. “The event audience is anyone who likes to travel vicariously and those who like adventure.”
