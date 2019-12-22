Yoga and beer
TRAVERSE CITY — Sarah Townsend leads a yoga session at 11 a.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at Silver Spruce Brewing Company. Bring a yoga mat. Donations are encouraged. Sign up at Eventbrite.com.
Open skating
TRAVERSE CITY — Open skating is available Dec. 22-23 and 26-31 at Howe Ice Arena at the Civic Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Admission is $4 each; $3 for skate rental. Call 231-933-7465 for the complete skating schedule.
Silent Auction and Potluck
TRAVERSE CITY — Bayside Bombshell’s Burlesque Troupe hosts the Silent Auction and Potluck from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 22 at SideTraxx Dance Bar. All proceeds go to the Women’s Resource Center.
Temporary workers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau seeks temporary field and office workers to assist with the 2020 census.
A local applicant drive occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 28 and 30 at Traverse Area District Library. Recruiting also occurs Jan. 4, 6, 11 and 13.
People may also apply online or call 855-562-2020.
Contact: aarono@tadl.org.
Winter solstice contest
ELK RAPIDS — Photographers may enter their winter solstice pictures in the “Capturing the Light” contest by 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Submit photos taken on Dec. 21 to erlib.priest@gmail.com.
People can vote for their favorites Dec. 24-31 on Facebook. More details: 231-264-9979.
Beekeeping 101
TRAVERSE CITY — Beekeeping 101 goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 in the yurt at the Little Fleet. Learn about honeybee biology and behavior, beekeeping practices, treating pests, pollination and other related topics. Cost is $65 until Dec. 24. Registration: beesgalore.com. More information: jeff@beesgalore.com.
Christmas Eve program
WILLIAMSBURG — Jim Ribby presents poems for kids at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 24 at Townline Ciderworks. The celebration also includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight.
Candlelight service
TRAVERSE CITY — The public is invited to the Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Dec 24 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church.
Student training massages
TRAVERSE CITY — Mind Body Institute offers student training massages on Thursday nights through April. Students perform 50-minute relaxation massages. Cost is $20. Appointments: www.MyTime.com/MBI. Contact: 231-881-9036.
Holiday Cricket Camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Ages 8-14 are invited to the Holiday Cricket Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27 at NMC’s physical education building. Cost is $39 per student. Contact: 231-995-1700.
Holiday STEM Camp
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC College for Kids offers the Holiday STEM Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 2-3 at the University Center Room 215/217. Third through sixth graders are invited for a soccer challenge and robotics activities. Call 231-995-1700 to register by Dec. 30.
Reindeer activities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Flying Reindeer STEM Lab Challenge is on from noon to 3 p.m. Dec 30 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Preschool and elementary kids can experiment with reindeer rockets, race in relays and light up red noses. Museum admission is $7 each.
Accessories needed
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library is collecting new mittens, scarves and hats for the annual Holiday Mitten Tree through Dec. 30.
Donations benefit area residents. More details: 231-276-6767.
Holiday display
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12 Days of Christmas and 12 Movie Themes are displayed through Dec. 31 in the Kid’s Creek Neighborhood. View artwork and Holiday Song Boards created by area elementary students. Attendees may also vote for their favorite mural until Jan. 1. Lights are on nightly from 5-10 p.m.
Freedom Tour applications accepted
DETROIT — Michigan high school students are invited to apply for the Michigan Coalition for Human Rights 2020 Freedom Tour. Visit civil rights landmarks in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky from June 19-30. Applications are due Jan. 31. Questions: 248-238-9808; MCHRFreedomTour@gmail.com.
