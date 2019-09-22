Hospice seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan seeks patient companions in Antrim, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties. Volunteers do not need a medical background and may work as a duo or individual. Training is provided. More details: 231-779-5409; klietaer@hom.org.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Day Support Group meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Traverse City Senior Center. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Yoga session
ELK RAPIDS — InMotion Chiropractic and Elk Rapids District Library host the Chair Yoga and Functional Movement Assessment at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Harbor Pavilion. All ages and abilities are welcome to this free class. Wear exercise clothing and non-slip shoes. Registration: 231-264-9979.
Voter registration event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Association of REALTORS and FUSE host a voter registration drive from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the State Theatre.
Register to vote, update addresses, complete absentee ballot applications and learn about candidates for mayor and the city commission.
The LWV-GTA’s Traverse City Mayoral and City Commissioner Candidate Forum goes from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Grand Traverse County Governmental Center.
Garden club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club meets at noon Sept. 24 at Church of the Living God. Karen Schmidt, of the American Rose Society, presents “Growing Roses in Northern Michigan.” Call 231-932-1916 to reserve seats.
After school programs
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center’s After School Art program begins Sept. 24. Kindergartners through fourth graders are invited to create projects that will be featured in a gallery exhibition. Four, six-week sessions are offered during the 2019-2020 school year. Cost is $65 for GAAC members; $75 for non-members. A snack and art supplies are included. Register online or call 231-334-6112.
Industry Night Out
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS hosts Industry Night Out from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Sabin Data Center. The evening includes an information technology presentation and a tour of the facility. Computer information technology students at NMC, TBA ISD and TCAPS are welcome to attend.
Service trip informational
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS parents are invited to an informational meeting about the annual global service trip at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the West Senior High School Library. Learn about the two and a half week study abroad opportunity for ninth through 11th graders.
Walking clinic starts Sept. 25
WILLIAMSBURG — A free walking clinic starts at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 at InMotion Chiropractic. Learn techniques and home exercises for pain-free movements. RSVP: 231-252-2800.
Flu shot clinic at First Presbyterian
ELK RAPIDS — Rite Aid employees offer flu shot clinic from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Registration: 231-392-1862.
Reading to therapy dog
INTERLOCHEN — Kids can read to Chaz, a certified therapy reading St. Bernard, from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Interlochen Public Library. This event occurs on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.
‘Resilience’ shown at seminar
BENZONIA — The “Building Community Resistance” seminar is set for Sept. 25 at Benzie Central High School. View the film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, Pediatrician Megan Stilwill presents “The Way We Treat Children Matters.” Refreshments and childcare are available. Registration: 231-352-2273.
Addiction support meeting
ELK RAPIDS — The Nar-Anon Family Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 503 Elm St. The group is open to people affected by someone else’s addiction. Questions: 231-350-6936.
Immigration discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and oral historian Martha Bloomfield presents “Michigan’s Immigrants: Romanies, Hmong and Many More” at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Leland Township Library and at 6:30 p.m. at Traverse Area District Library.
Genealogical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society meets at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Traverse Area District Library. Researcher Alanna Fitzgerald presents “Beyond Data Entry: Genealogy Software for Every Genealogist.”
Educator discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Stewardship Initiative hosts the Informal Educator Round Table from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Taproot Cider House. Discuss place-based education. Registration is $10 and includes appetizers and beverages. Contact: 231-271-3077.
Birthday party, blood drive
GRAWN — Gwen Strunk celebrates her 90th birthday with a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Strunk is a longtime blood donor.
Pet adoption event
ELK RAPIDS — Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors hosts a pet adoption and donation collection from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at Elk Rapids Village Office. Bring pet food, supplies, toys and monetary donations for Cherryland Humane Society.
Support group meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — A fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and chronic pain support group meets at noon Sept. 28 at Foster Family Community Health Center. Meetings occur on the last Saturday of each month. More information is available at meetup.com. RSVP: 231-432-0330.
Railroad association meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — National Model Railroad Association North Central Region Division 2 hosts its monthly meeting from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Peninsula Township Hall. The afternoon includes a presentation about model railroading and show and tell. Contact: info@ncrdivision2.groups.io.
Class of 1974 reunion
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Francis High School Class of 1974 hosts its 45th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Elks Lodge. The appetizer buffet costs $25 per person. Call 231-256-7266 or text 231-883-7196 to learn more.
