Auction and yard sale
EMPIRE — Empire Lions Club hosts its annual yard sale and auction Aug. 11 at Johnson Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Auction starts at noon. Lunch is available. Proceeds fund the leader dog school, local sight and hearing needs and college scholarships.
University women picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch hosts its annual picnic starting at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Settler’s Cove. Brats, water and iced tea are available. Bring a beverage and dish to share. Pickleball, swimming and other activities are included. Email sgibsonmurray@gmail.com to RSVP and for directions.
Science, health care discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Humanists meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Traverse Area District Library. Michigan pediatrician and doctor of internal medicine John Byrne talks about pseudoscience in healthcare.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Central United Methodist Church. Come 15 minutes early for an introduction to the group.
Leelanau Home Application Fair
SUTTONS BAY — Habitat for Humanity hosts the Leelanau Home Application Fair from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Leelanau County Government Center. This event is for people interested in applying to purchase a two bedroom, one bathroom renovated house in Lake Leelanau. Register by Aug. 13. RSVP: kenglish@habitatgtr.org; 231-941-4663.
Croatia trip preview
TRAVERSE CITY — Attend a presentation about a 2020 trip to Croatia at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Traverse City Senior Center. The trip is scheduled for Sept. 25 through Oct. 6. The preview event is free. More details: 231-922-2080.
Technology event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a technology-themed event from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 14. Kids can learn about machines, pulleys, wedges, screws, wheels and levers.
Genealogical society meeting
BENZONIA — Karen Krugman presents “Colonial Records in America” at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the historical museum during the Benzie Area Genealogical Society meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend. More information: 231-275-6671.
Flood map open house
BEULAH — Benzie County residents are invited to a flood map open house from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Benzie County Office of Emergency Management. Representatives from Federal Emergency Management Agency share a flood insurance study and rate maps. More information: FEMA-R5-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov.
Yoga for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Families and kids ages 3-6 are invited to Little Minds Yoga at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Traverse Area District Library Children’s Garden. Bring a yoga mat if possible.
Fisheries history talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Nature Conservancy aquatic ecologist Matt Herbert gives a talk on the history of Great Lakes fisheries from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Peninsula Room. RSVP: 517-316-2260; mlouks@tnc.org.
Bike tour, concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Community Garden Bike Tour and Concert is set from 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 15. Meet at the Traverse Heights Elementary garden off Rose Street. All ages can play with goats and a rabbit at the TC Community Garden. Afterward, enjoy Dede Alder’s music. Sponsors include TBA ISD Farm to School, Norte, FoodCorps and Oryana. Registration: 231-947-0191.
Train show
ALDEN — Alden Depot Museum hosts its annual Model Train Show and Swap Meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at the Pere Marquette Depot. The show goes from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in August. Call 231-377-7333 or email ddelange@juno.com to learn more or get involved.
Child care registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the TCAPS extended day child care. Families should register by Aug. 19. Fee is $30. More information: 231-933-1759.
Art Van charity contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Art Van Furniture invites Midwest charities to compete for 10 grants, totaling $250,000. The 2019 Art Van Charity Challenge is open to nonprofits that emphasize women, children or human services. Applications are accepted until Aug. 19. The challenge to raise the most money goes Sept. 9-27. More details: 231- 932-1050.
Home tour tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home & Cottage tour is set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at residences in the Grand Traverse area. Prices are $18 until Aug. 20 and $24 at the door. Proceeds support Child and Family Services. Call 231-941-8174 to purchase or sign up to volunteer.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Acme Township Hall. The guest speaker is Emily Cook, from Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network. Learn about native and invasive plants.
