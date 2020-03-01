Scholarships for women available
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Area Branch offers scholarships for women who completed two or more years of post-secondary education.
Eligible women also reside in the five-county area.
Applications are accepted through March 2. Four $2,000 awards are available. More details: aauwtc.org.
Resume workshop set for March 2
ELK RAPIDS — Northwest Michigan Works career adviser Mandi Brown leads a drop-in resume workshop at 3 p.m. March 2 at Elk Rapids District Library. The event is also scheduled for April 6.
Chess Club meetings set
TRAVERSE CITY — Chess Club meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at Peninsula Community Library. Events go through March 30.
College awards are available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation offers more than 90 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and current college students in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau counties.
This year four new scholarships are available: Ed and Nessa Laing Scholarship Endowment for Suttons Bay students planning to pursue a trade or vocation, Stan and Martha Scarborough Scholarship Endowment for individuals who aged out of foster care, Harold C. Johnson Scholarship for graduating seniors at Central High School and Kathy Larkin Alba Scholarship for an Alba Public School graduating senior entering a public service field. Many applications are due March 2.
More information: 231-935-4066.
Technology assistance
KALKASKA — Walk-in technology assistance is available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Kalkaska County Library.
Bring questions about smart phones, laptops, the internet or other topics.
Grief support meetings set
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare Hospice staff host grief support group meetings at 2 p.m. March 3 and 17 at Peninsula Community Library.
Discuss grief and loss with others.
PACE presentation slated for March 3
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch meets at 5:30 p.m. March 3 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Learn about the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Refreshments provided.
Guests and prospective members are welcome.
Parkinson’s discussion set
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. March 3 at Foster Family Community Health Center.
Discuss non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Questions: 231-946-7389.
Astronaut gives talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Former NASA space shuttle pilot Greg Johnson speaks at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Traverse Area District Library. Johnson piloted two missions to the International Space Station on the shuttle Endeavor. Attendees may bring questions.
Women’s History Month forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a Women’s History Month forum at noon March 4 at the Government Center. Attendees are invited to share a short story about a woman who impacted their lives and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Email jfrazee@centurytel.net to participate. Contact: 231-313-0359.
Parent orientations
ELK RAPIDS — Parents are invited to learn about 2020-21 kindergarten enrollment at 6 p.m. March 4 at Mill Creek Elementary and March 5 at Lakeland Elementary. Parents may register their students if they turn 5 on or before Dec. 1, 2020. More information: 231-264-8289 or 231-267-9955.
Award nominations
BELLAIRE — Nominations for the Bellaire Area Community Awards are due March 6. Categories: Business of the Year, Chamber Spirit and Volunteer of the Year. People may also suggest a new one. Entry forms are available online. Contact: 231-533-6023.
NMC career fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual NMC Career Fair is set from 3-6 p.m. March 5 at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes Campus. Job seekers can learn about career-track, seasonal and entry-level positions along with internships and service learning opportunities.
Jazz band performs
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Jazz Big Band performs from 6-8:30 p.m. March 5 at West Bay Beach. The ensemble highlights works by Ellington, Miles Davis and Victor Young. This show is family friendly.
‘Bedlam’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Indie Lens Pop-Up presents “Bedlam” at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Dennos Museum Center. Filmmaker and psychiatrist Ken Rosenberg looks at mental health at ERs, jails and homeless camps. Pre-film refreshments are provided.
Cabin Fever Craft Day
ELK RAPIDS — Cabin Fever Craft Day is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at Lighthouse Community Center. Cost is $30 and includes snacks, breakfast and a crafters swap/sale. Space is limited. Reservations: 810-599-3883; beth_scraps1960@sbcglobal.net.
Kindergarten enrollment
MCBAIN — McBain Elementary accepts preregistration for its fall kindergarten class.
Parents may enroll their child if they turn 5 on or before Sept. 1.
Kindergarten Registration Clinics are scheduled for April 17 and 24. More information: 231-825-2021; marybeth.hill@mcbain.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.