Archaeological group meets
WILLIAMSBURG — People interested in northwest Lower Michigan history and archaeology are invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Samels Farm.
Members of the new chapter of the Michigan Archaeological Society discuss future work projects, presentations and meeting schedules.
Refreshments are provided.
More information: 231-342-9571; tvranich68@gmail.com.
Technology Tuesdays
KALKASKA — Everyone is invited to Walk-in Tech Help from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Kalkaska County Library. Get tips for using the internet, smartphones, laptops and other devices.
Monthly crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework session is open from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials to work on a project.
Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.
Oak wilt presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City and ReLeaf Michigan host an oak wilt disease presentation from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Grand Traverse County Government Center.
Learn how to identify the disease, protect trees and more. RSVP: 231-922-4778; lbilbey@traversecitymi.gov.
Historical society meeting
ELBERTA — Benzie Area Historical Society Board of Directors hosts its 50th annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Elberta Life Saving Station.
Cathie Glarum Stall presents “An Elberta Girl: Reminiscences about the Village.”
The meeting also includes a membership vote for new board members. Dessert and refreshments are served.
Technology help session
KALKASKA — Tech Knowledge for Seniors starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Kalkaska County Commission on Aging.
Basic introduction to and help using smartphones, laptops, tablets, the internet and more. More details: 231-258-9411.
Genealogical meeting
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Genealogical Society hosts its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. Katherine Wilson presents “Genealogical Research in Foreign Countries.”
More details: 231-275-6671.
Memorial service
GRAWN — Blair Township Emergency Services conducts a 9/11 Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at 2121 County Road 633. The state fire marshal is the guest speaker.
‘Writing Through Loss’ workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan offers the free “Writing Through Loss” workshops from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 12 at Michael’s Place.
The six-week session is open to grieving adults. Journals and pens are provided.
Registration: 231-929-1557; kholl@hom.org.
Interactive sleep workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the interactive “Go to Sleep” workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Learn about the science of sleep, connecting the senses, yoga techniques and other tips for restful nights.
Cost is $60. Register via Eventbrite.com or call 231-333-1331.
‘Generations’ exhibition
EAST JORDAN — Individuals, historical organizations and chambers from Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties share past and present stories and photos through the “Generations” exhibition, which is displayed at Raven Hill Discovery Center until Oct. 12.
Hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays, or make an appointment.
Contact: 231-536-3369.
Representative hosts coffee hour
KALKASKA — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, hosts a coffee hour at noon Sept. 13 at Kalkaska Village Public Works Office.
Residents of the 103rd District are invited to attend. More details: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
Veteran informational
INTERLOCHEN — Veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses are invited to Coffee Talks from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs provides information about benefits.
This event occurs on the second Friday of every month.
Hazardous waste collection
MANCELONA — Antrim Conservation District hosts a hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Antrim County Road Commission. Drop off pesticides, herbicides and tires for free.
Fees may apply for other items.
Questions: 231-533-8363.
Tire collection day
SUTTONS BAY — The Scrap Tire Recycling Cleanup is set for Sept. 14 at the Government Center. Leelanau County residents can bring up to 10 tires for $1 each.
Appointments are required. Contact: 231-256-9812.
Mental health walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The second annual Traverse City Out of the Darkness Community Walk begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Open Space. Local businesses, mental health nonprofits and other health-related organizations provide resources throughout the event. Register online or at 9 a.m. on walk day.
Proceeds support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Contact: janeenmwardie@yahoo.com.
Ride for Reading
THOMPSONVILLE — Betsie Valley Ride for Reading starts at noon Sept. 21 at Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Ride about 80 miles through Leelanau and Benzie counties. Music, auction and food follow.
Registration is due Sept. 14. Proceeds support Friends of Betsie Valley District Library.
More details: bvdlibrary0012@yahoo.com.
Magazine fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts its annual magazine fundraiser throughout September. Monetary donations will help pay for the library’s magazine and newspaper subscriptions.
Call 231-276-6767 to learn more.
Cemetery tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society leads Oakwood Cemetery Tours this fall. Meet at the cemetery’s main entrance off Eighth Street at 4 p.m.
Tour dates: Sept. 15 and 29 and Oct. 13. Donations are appreciated.
Contact: 231-995-0313.
