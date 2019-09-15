MARSP meeting
LELAND — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meet for lunch at noon Sept. 18 at The Bluebird. Representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Priority Health provide information about health insurance.
Bring nonperishable items for local food pantries.
Members should register by Sept. 15. RSVP: 231-386-5618.
September coffee hours
BEULAH — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours Sept. 16 throughout the 35th District.
Residents are invited to share their concerns or request help with a state issue. Contact: 855-347-8035.
Upcoming sessions:
- 11:30 a.m. at Benzie County Government Center in Beulah
- 2 p.m. at Leelanau County Government Center in Suttons Bay
Reunion planning meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1960 meets for lunch at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at West Bay Beach. Classmates and partners are welcome to help plan the 60th reunion. RSVP: 231-946-2195.
Genealogical society meeting
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Kalkaska County Library. Newcomers are welcome. More details: 231-258-9411.
Women educators meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter hosts a presentation at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at TBA ISD Conference Center. Nancy Grote speaks about Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which sends one book every month to kids from birth to age 5. Phi Chapter recognized the program as a Friend of Education recipient in May 2019. All female educators in the Grand Traverse Area are invited to attend.
Finance class
TRAVERSE CITY — A Financial Peace University course is offered Sept. 17 through Nov. 12 at Central United Methodist Church. Learn to budget, pay off debts and other money tips. Classes go from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays in Room 306. Call 231-946-5191 or email donna@tccentralumc.org to sign up.
Asperger’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The NW Michigan NT Support parent group meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The topic is “Our Adult Children with Asperger’s.” This group gathers on the third Tuesday of each month. Call 231-631-8343 for the meeting location.
Baby Play Time returns
INTERLOCHEN — Baby Play Time returns to Interlochen Public Library at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. Stories, songs, music and movement occur on the first and third Friday of each month.
Sex education volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS seeks volunteers for the Sex Education Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times each year to discuss sex education curricula. The committee is open to parents of TCAPS students, students, educators, clergypersons and community health professionals. Applications are due Sept. 20. Questions: 231-933-6982; mcgeeda@tcaps.net.
Indonesia lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Marine Center Director of Business Development Ed Bailey presents students’ Indonesia reef study from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the University Center Room 215. Attendees may bring a lunch. Cost is $10 and includes coffee and desserts. Registration: 231-995-1700.
