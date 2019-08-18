Blessings in a Backpack benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Lucky’s Market plans to donate 10 percent of all sales on Aug. 20 to Blessings in a Backpack. The Father Fred Foundation program provides nonperishable food for kids to take home on weekends during the school year.
Backpack stuffing event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club hosts its annual Backpack for Kids stuffing party at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Sabin Elementary School. Volunteers aim to fill more than 1,000 backpacks with pencils, folders, paper and other school supplies. Contact: 231-946-7020.
County fair Aug. 21-24
KALKASKA — The Kalkaska County Fair happens Aug. 21-24 at the fairgrounds. Activities include animal shows, Schmidt Amusements, silent auctions, pony rides and more. Senior Citizen Day features breakfast, health checks, lawn games and more on Aug. 22. Kids’ Day includes a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, motorcycle games and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23. More information: 231-714-4614.
Class of 1955 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City High School Class of 1955 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Elks Lodge. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month through September.
MARSP meeting
EMPIRE — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel meets at noon Aug. 21 at Empire Museum Complex. Members can tour the museum and enjoy lunch. Bring non-perishable items for local food pantries.
Line 5 talk
LELAND — For Love of Water Executive Director Liz Kirkwood speaks about the Line 5 pipeline at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Leland Township Library. More details: 231-256-9152.
Rocks discussion
WILLIAMSBURG — People of all ages are invited to learn about rocks from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 21 at Samels Farm. See how humans have used different types of rock for tools and weapons.
History talk
LELAND — Historian Kathleen Firestone gives a talk at 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Leelanau Historical Society. Her book “Meet Me at the Dock in Greilickville” covers the history of Leelanau docks, boats and communities.
School open house
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts its Back-to-School Open House from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 21. Returning and potential students and families can meet instructors, tour the facility and register for fall classes. Programs include ballet, orchestra and visual arts. Contact: 231-347-4337.
Soil presentation
FRANKFORT — Plant It Wild hosts the “Living Soil” presentation at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Trinity Lutheran Church. MSU Professor Emeritus George Bird speaks about plant management and healthy soil.
Edmund Fitzgerald talk
FIFE LAKE — Fife Lake Area Historical Society hosts a presentation about the Edmund Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Fife Lake Library. Learn about the stories and Gordon Lightfoot’s song at this free event.
Kid playgroup meets
INTERLOCHEN — The 5 to One Neighborhood Center Playgroup meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Families can bring their young children for a snack and story.
Genealogical program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Genealogical Society meets at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Traverse Area District Library. Researcher Karen Krugman presents “Internet Archive for Genealogy.” Everyone is welcome.
Shipwreck program
NORTHPORT — Learn about 14 shipwrecks at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Northport Area Heritage Association. A $5 donation is suggested for adults and $3 for kids. Proceeds benefit a 2019 shipwreck expedition. More information: 231-386-7195.
Mini-grant program open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation is accepting requests for its mini-grant program until Sept. 30. Nonprofits and school systems in the five-county area are eligible for $100-1,000 grants for community projects. Applications are available online. Call 231-883-1920 to learn more.
ReStore grand opening
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity- GTR ReStore hosts its grand opening at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 at 2487 Rice St. The event includes a ribbon cutting, gift giveaways and silent auction. The new location offers more customer parking and a designated donation drop-off area.
Heritage Day set for Aug. 23
KINGSLEY — Heritage Day activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Brownson Park. The United Methodist Church provides food and entertainment. Performances include the Muwendo Children’s Choir and Dave Mead. Attendees should bring a chair. More information: 231-263-5278.
Fall parenting class
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church offers a six-week parenting class Wednesdays beginning Sept. 18. Learn to avoid arguments, remain calm, set limits and other tips for raising kids. Cost is $60 per person and $75 for a couple. Registration starts Aug. 25. Visit the church website or call 231-946-5191 to sign up.
Church event
ELK RAPIDS — The Creation Calls Prayer Concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the First Presbyterian Church. An ice cream and pie reception follows. More information: 231-392-1862.
Consumer protection events
KINGSLEY — Michigan Attorney General’s office offers the Consumer Protection Alert event at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at 115 E. Blair St. Learn about scammers’ tactics and how to avoid fraud scams. This event is also set for 12:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Golden Fellowship Hall in Interlochen. Both are free, but an optional lunch is $3 for seniors and $5 for others. Call 231-922-2080 by Aug. 26 to register.
Support group meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — A fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and chronic pain support group meets at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Foster Family Community Health Center. Meetings occur on the last Monday of each month. More information is available at meetup.com. RSVP: 231-432-0330.
School open house
KINGSLEY — St. Mary-Hannah Elementary School hosts an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at 2912 W. M-113. All interested families are invited to visit the young 5 through eighth grade classrooms and meet the teachers. Contact: 231-263-5288.
