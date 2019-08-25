Community grants received
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services recently received grants from its community partners. The Biederman Foundation and Oleson Foundation each awarded $10,000 to the Youth Services program, Rotary Club of Traverse City awarded $2,000 to the YouthWork program, the Carls Foundation gave $25,000 to the behavioral health program and the Begonia Foundation granted $5,000 to CFS.
Grow Benzie director gets honorMOZAMBIQUE — The U.S. Department of State and IREX selected Grow Benzie Executive Director Josh Stoltz as one of 102 Americans to participate in the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Reciprocal Exchange Component. He will observe and document each step of their food value chain from seed to consumption. Stoltz traveled to England and Russia in early 2019 after he was chosen attend Forum for the Future’s International School of Systems and was also awarded Traverse City Rotary Charities first Changemaker Fellowship.
Charities receive donations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City collected donations for local charities during the 22nd annual Dixieland Devotionals, a five-week music program featuring the Backroom Gang. Food Rescue, Generations Ahead, Safe Harbor and the Salvation Army will split $12,523.
Fall grant cycle open
TRAVERSE CITY —Traverse City Track Club’s Fall 2019 Grant Cycle is open to nonprofits in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Awards support programs that encourage running and walking for health, fitness, family recreation and competition. Grants are coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Applications are due by Oct. 1. Visit the track club’s website for more details.
Skills Up North registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Enrollment is open for the Skills Up North fall program, which begins Sept. 10 at TBA Career-Tech Center. This career training program aims to improve employability and wage earning for adults 18 and older. Participants can earn their high school equivalency diploma and trade skills certification. Sign up through Michigan Works! by Aug. 27. More information: 231-922-7826 or 231-922-3761.
Parkinson’s support group meetsTRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Daytime Support Group meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Traverse City Senior Center. Discuss future programs and enjoy coffee with other attendees. Questions: 231-947-7389.
Library program
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Library hosts Reining Liberty Ranch Director Becki Bigelow at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Kasson Township Hall. Bigelow speaks about the ranch, which offers rehabilitation services for veterans and people with disabilities. More information: 231-326-5361.
Overdose awareness event
TRAVERSE CITY — Harm Reduction Michigan and the NMC nursing program recognize International Overdose Awareness Day with an event from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Milliken Auditorium. View the documentary “Bevel Up: Drugs, Users and Outreach Nursing.” A discussion features Caroline Brunt, from the Canadian Harm Reduction Nursing Association. Questions: 231-493-5124.
MDOT seeks public comments
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks public comment on its draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Transportation Program. The document includes information about mobility initiatives, revenues and transportation projects planned for the next five years. Go online to view the document and an interactive map showing the location, description and proposed construction year for upcoming projects. Send comments to MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov or P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909 by Aug. 30.
Chronic pain workshop
CENTRAL LAKE — MSU Extension and Area Agency on Aging offer a free, six-week chronic pain workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Central Lake District Library. Adults can learn to manage their arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain or other conditions. Register online or call 800-442-1713.
Parade applications due Sept. 1TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are accepted for the 2019 Downtown Traverse City Light Parade, which is scheduled for Nov. 23. The parade features nonprofits, performers and vehicles. Applications are due Sept. 1. More details: 231-922-2050.
Labor Day walk
EMPIRE — The annual Glen Lake Bridge Walk starts at noon Sept. 2 at the Narrows Bridge. Certificates are awarded after the .3-mile trek. T-shirts and refreshments are available. Information: jbeareyogi@hotmail.com.
Yoga classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education offers its “almost free” classes from 7:30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Wear comfortable clothing for movement. Yoga mats are provided. Classes are $10 each, $15 for two and $20 for unlimited. Proceeds support Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. See the full schedule online or call 231-922-9642.
ReLeaf Michigan tree contest
TRAVERSE CITY — ReLeaf Michigan, a nonprofit tree planting organization, hosts its 14th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest. The contest aims to add trees to the National Register of Big Trees. All ages may participate by finding and measuring a tree in their area. Certificates and prizes are awarded for the largest tree submitted from each county, the overall largest tree in different age groups and potential state champion trees. Submissions are due Sept. 3. Questions: ledwards@ReLeafMichigan.org or 800-642-7353.
