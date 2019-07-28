Rotary club grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Twilight offers grants to nonprofits in the Grand Traverse area. The club expects to award six grants with a maximum value of $10,000 each. Submissions should be postmarked by Aug. 1. Decisions are made Sept. 15.
Contact Bob at rfudge13@gmail.com for an application.
Sons of Norway meeting
SUTTONS BAY — The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway hosts a picnic in the park at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Bring a dish to pass for the potluck and talk to local people with Norwegian and Swedish ancestry. More information: 231-313-0159.
Team Hope Walk
TRAVERSE CITY — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Team Hope Walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Sunset Park Beach. Register a team until Aug. 2 at hdsa.org/thwtraversecity. Sign up starting at 8:30 a.m. at the event. Proceeds support HDSA. Contact: jenniferl@4gr8food.com.
Hazardous waste collection
BELLAIRE — Antrim Conservation District hosts a hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at Bellaire Middle and High School. Drop off pesticides, herbicides and tires for free. Fees may apply for other items. Questions: 231-533-8363.
Balance talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Jessica Stallman gives a talk at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Traverse City Senior Center. Older adults can learn about increasing activity levels and decreasing fears of falling. Registration: 231-922-4911.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Foster Family Health Center. Matthew Holtzman, of Wayne Neurology Center, talks about off times and freezing. A group discussion is included. Questions: 231-947-7389.
TCNewTech meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Opera House. Five presenters share their ideas and answer questions.
The event is geared toward technology-minded people, programmers and investors.
Veteran benefits explanation
FIFE LAKE — The local veterans affairs office provides information about veteran benefits at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Fife Lake Public Library.
An optional lunch costs $3 for seniors, $5 for others. Reservations are due Aug. 5. Contact: 231-922-2080.
Host families needed
TRAVERSE CITY — ASSE International Student Exchange Program is looking for families to host boys and girls ages 15-18 from a variety of countries. ASSE students are chosen based on academics.
Host families can pick a student based on their background and interests. Call 800-677-2773 or go online to learn more.
