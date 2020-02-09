Senator hosts meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts a coffee hour at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 525 W. Front St. Residents of the 37th District may bring questions and comments about community or business issues. Appointments not needed.
‘Chicago’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for “Chicago” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11. The musical features at least 20 men and women ages 16 and older. Attendees must prepare to sing, dance and read from the script. Performances are April 24 through May 23.
Yarn Therapy session
INTERLOCHEN — Yarn Therapy: Knitting and Crocheting Group meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas while working on a project.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kids can make hearts using shaving cream and paint at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Feb. 11. InterActive Storytime features the tale “How Do Dinosaurs Say I Love You?” and a hands-on activity at 11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Discover With Me is open from 10 a.m. to noon. Feb. 14. Toddlers and caregivers can create a valentine. Museum admission is $7 each.
Homelessness discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program on homelessness from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Presenters: Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan. Attendees may bring their lunch.
Free dental clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Deerhaven Family Dentistry offers its annual Doctors with a Heart clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at 5217 N. Royal Drive. Exams, cleaning, X-rays, fillings and extractions are freely available to people who cannot afford dental care. Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Contact: 231-929-3606.
Painting discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Art educator Linda Young presents “A Short History of Color in Painting” at noon Feb. 12 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Learn about artists’ use of light and color from the Renaissance through 1960s. Attendees may bring a lunch. Coffee and cookies provided. Tickets are $10 for GAAC members, $15 for others. Reserve seats online, or call 231-334-6112.
Financial Aid Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts the Financial Aid Fair from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Osterlin Building, Room 113. Workshops cover finding scholarships, types of aid, waivers for Native American students and comparing costs at different schools. Attendees can also learn about student loans and get help with the FAFSA. Snacks are provided. Contact: 231-995-1035.
Hope Not Handcuffs seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Hope Not Handcuffs hosts an angel training session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Traverse City Police Department on Woodmere Avenue. Volunteers, called angels, assist with paperwork and support individuals while they wait for a treatment option at the police department. People can choose their own hours. Questions: suzy@hopenothandcuffs.com; 231-342-9969.
Pop-up film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Indie Lens Pop-Up presents “Always in Season” at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Dennos Museum Center. Pre-film refreshments are provided. Stay after to discuss the impact of lynching and racial violence.
Fairy tale production
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Company presents the Brothers Grimm tale “The Sleeping Beauty” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Tickets are $32 for adults, $15 for kids. A free performance starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 during Winterlochen. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Trio performs Feb. 13
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jimmy Grant Trio performs gypsy jazz at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Acoustic Taproom. Tickets are $20 at the venue, Oryana or Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. Contact: 231-275-2041.
‘The Thanksgiving Play’
GLEN ARBOR — Parallel 45 Theatre presents the comedic satire “The Thanksgiving Play” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Interlochen Arts Academy theater arts faculty members perform. A community discussion follows the staged reading. Admission is free, but seats are limited. RSVP online or call 231-334-6112.
Scholarship event
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Enrollment Services offer a pop-up scholarship event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 at Lobdell’s Teaching Restaurant on the Great Lakes Campus. Prospective or current college students and parents can learn about culinary scholarship opportunities.
Coffee Talks continues
INTERLOCHEN — Veterans are invited to Coffee Talks from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Get resources about benefits from Grand Traverse County Department of Veteran Affairs. Events occur on the second Friday of every month.
Roald Dahl story on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Francis High School performing arts students present the musical “James and the Giant Peach” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 21-22. The show begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. Tickets are $12-17. Contact: 231-946-8038.
