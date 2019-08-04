Veteran coupon program launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network and Veterans Affairs office recently initiated the Veterans Only Coupon Program.
Twenty coupons are available for “Energetics,” Strong Bones and Balance exercise, chair and intermediate yoga, chair massage and reflexology programs in Traverse City, Kingsley and Interlochen. Veterans may present a coupon to the instructor for reimbursement through Dec. 27.
Veterans are eligible if they are current Senior Center members or apply for membership, live in Grand Traverse or Leelanau counties, present proof of veteran status at the Senior Center and register with Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs.
Coupon books are limited to one per veteran on a first-come, first-serve basis. More details: 231-922-2080.
Welcome baskets needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way of Northwest Michigan seeks donations for its Welcome Home Basket program. Baskets go to families and individuals, who were previously homeless, when they move into a home. Needed items include bath towels, soap, garbage bags, washcloths, paper towel, cleaning products and more. Contact: 231-947-3200.
Adult yoga sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Gentle Yoga for Adults goes from 9:30-11 a.m. Aug. 6, 13 and 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn breathing techniques, repeated movements and stretches. Bring a yoga mat, towels and water.
Cancer fundraiser
ALDEN — Jan and Mike McCrackin host the Sock Hop Summer Casual Attire Party from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 6 at 11332 SE Torch Lake Drive. Appetizers, entertainment and dancing and a cash bar are available. Cost is $50 per person. Proceeds go to Antrim County High Tea for breast cancer prevention. Find tickets at various Alden Bank locations or Huntington Bank in Bellaire. More information: 231-377-2045; debcannella@hotmail.com.
Railroad society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Learn about the collision of a Pere Marquette passenger train and freight train about 100 years ago. Anyone interested in railroad history is invited. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
STEM activity tent
TRAVERSE CITY — STEM activities are hosted under a yellow tent from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Kids ages 8-15 can learn about science, technology, engineering and math. A science fair and information about the automotive industry is also available. The event is offered in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminar.
Antrim County Fair
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County Fair is set from Aug. 8-10 at Craven Park. Activities include equestrian events, animal showmanship, local entertainers, crafts, art exhibitions and more. More information: 231-533-8818.
Church sale
ALDEN — The United Methodist Church hosts its rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8-10 and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11. More information: 231-331-4132.
Governor speaks Aug. 8
GLEN ARBOR — A Michigan League of Conservation Voters event features Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Cherry Public House. Whitmer discusses the challenges and opportunities with the Great Lakes and inland waterways. Tickets are $50. Contact: 734-222-9650.
Dunes history presentation
ACME — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Park Ranger Merrith Baughman talks about the history of the park at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Samaritas. An optional dinner is served at 5 p.m. Cost is $5. Registration and payment is due Aug. 8. Contact: 231-922-2080.
Malaria lecture
BENZONIA — Scientist and physician Terrie Taylor presents “Battle Against Malaria” at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mills Community House. This event is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture series. A $5 donation is suggested.
Discovering event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers a discovery event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9. Kids can build and stack blocks during this session.
Coffee Talks continues
INTERLOCHEN — The Coffee Talks series continues from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Grand Traverse County Department of Veterans Affairs provides resources for veterans, dependents and surviving spouses. This event occurs monthly.
Car show
ALDEN — The Classic British Car Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 in downtown Alden.
Technology conference
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD and TCAPS host the fourth annual WiredTC education technology conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Central High School. Keynote speakers: University of Michigan associate professor Liz Kolb and elementary teacher Colby Sharp. The event also features more than 50 professional development sessions. Registration: 231-922-6280.
Senator hosts coffee hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts a coffee hour at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 101 N. Park St. Attendees can share ideas and ask questions about community or business issues in the 37th District. More information: 517-373-2413.
Rubber Ducky Festival
BELLAIRE — The annual Rubber Ducky Festival is set for Aug. 12-18 during the 12 Days of Summer Celebration. The week’s events include a picnic, glow 5K run/walk, corn hole tournament, the Rubber Ducky Parade and more. Ducks race down Intermediate River on Aug. 17. Call 231-533-6023 for the full schedule or to sign up as a vendor.
Class of 1960 luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1960 meets for lunch at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at McGee’s 31 near Chum’s Corner. Classmates and partners are welcome to help plan the 60th class reunion. RSVP: 231-946-2195.
