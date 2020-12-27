Virtual Santa visits
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Mall offers virtual visits with Santa daily through the New Year. Families can see Santa, listen to a story by him or Mrs. Claus and watch a personalized message from Santa to the children. Prices vary. Tickets are available through jinglering.com.
Homebuyer workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers Virtual Homebuyer Education courses. Learn how to identify scams, improve credit scores and how to buy a home. People can take the class in one or two parts. Registration: nmcaa.net.
Red Kettle program results
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army recently announced the Red Kettle Matching Monday campaign collected $41,908.28 from community members. The total, with a $30,000 match, amounts to $71,908.28 for local programs and services. The organization aimed to raise at least $30,000 during this year’s holiday program.
Trooper earns award
HOUGHTON LAKE — Michigan State Police Trooper Adam Whited, of the Houghton Lake Post, earned the MSP Bravery Award. Whited received the award for his action in October 2019, when he responded to a structure fire. Kalkaska Township Fire Department Firefighters Kevin and Kyle Jenkins were recently recognized with the Distinguished Citizen Award.
Emergency services donation
FIFE LAKE — Fife Lake Township recently received $16,040 in masks and antibacterial wipes from Beacon and Bridge Market. Items were recently distributed to emergency services, the American Legion, schools, businesses and community residents.
Free memory tests
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free memory screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. These 10-15 minute tests are conducted through a videoconference. People can also test themselves at afamemorytest.com. AFA Helpline: 866-232-8484.
Bigs receives grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently obtained two grants. The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation provides $7,500 to support children’s programs in Emmet County. The Charlevoix Community Foundation awarded $2,100 to Bigs for its one-on-one mentoring program. The funds will allow the recruitment of 10 new student mentees at Charlevoix Middle/High School and Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts.
Online career resources
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers online resources for job seekers at tadl.org/jobs2021. An upcoming webinar series will feature resume writing, interview skills and job search assistance. The project is partly funded by a $2,000 donation from Northwest Michigan Works. This matches a grant the library received from Public Library Association and American Library Association in partnership with Grow with Google.
TADL plans to purchase additional Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops for job seekers to check out. Prospective employees may call 800-442-1074 for Northwest Michigan Works services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.