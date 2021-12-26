Silent film showing
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents silent film showings accompanied by Michigan pianist Steve Stargardt at 7 p.m. Dec. 30.
View “The Tramp,” “Cops” and “Your Darn Tootin.” Tickets are $25. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Winter donations needed
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library accept donations to the Holiday Mitten Tree through Dec. 31. Bring new or handmade mittens, gloves, scarves and hats to the library.
Call for projects
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s Visual Communications department invites area nonprofits to submit graphic design, art direction and new media projects for consideration as class projects during the spring 2022 semester.
Potential projects may include logos, brochures, ad campaigns, animation or anything related to commercial art, illustration and film or web design.
Nonprofits in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Kalkaska and Wexford counties may submit a description of the organization’s needs by Jan. 3. Questions: 231-995-1334; cschaefer@nmc.edu.
Organization supports families
TRAVERSE CITY — Generations Ahead helped provide for more than 35 families this year. Families were adopted by area donors, who bought gifts for them.
Generations Ahead supports teen parents and their children as well as pregnant teens in the Grand Traverse area. All services are free.
Education fundraiser results
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund “Thanks for Giving” fundraiser collected about $98,000 for Leelanau County scholarships.
Funds come from the nonprofit’s silent auction and matching donations from three donors. View the fundraiser at fleiseducation.com.
Kindness Calls program
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan recently introduced the Kindness Calls program.
Volunteers will call area seniors who may be isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interested callers may sign up through unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com. Seniors may contact Bailey at 231-714-9728 to be included in the program.
MOAA changes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently changed to incoming president Tom Haase, who is taking over for founding president Bob Kutulis.
The organization named its top award the annual Bob Kutulis Scholarship to honor his role in building the chapter and scholarship program.
Applications are due in mid-November each year. Local students may visit their school counselor for more details, or email nwmchpt@gmail.com.
Rotary Charities awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently announced the recipients of its fall 2021 grants, totaling $371,500.
Assets for Thriving Communities awards went to The Bay Community Theatre ($50,000), The Botanic Gardens at Historic Barns Park ($50,000), Good Samaritan Family Services ($21,500), Justice For Our Neighbors ($50,000) and Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority ($50,000).
A $150,000 Systems Change Accelerator grant went to Traverse City Area Public Schools. This award will occur over three years.
