Clay workshop
BELLAIRE — Use clay to create hand-sized winter wildlife figures at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Grass River Natural Area. All supplies are included in the $5 fee.
History award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan History Center and the Michigan Historical Commission accept award nominations until Dec. 31.
The Governor John B. Swainson Award goes to a state, county or municipal employee who contributed to Michigan history.
The MAAK Award is for an individual who supports the state’s historic resources, programs and institutions.
Nomination forms are available at https://tinyurl.com/wdanebrm/ Questions: DavisM1@Michigan.gov.
Rotary awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City donated $450,000 to five regional organizations during its fall 2022 grant cycle.
A $50,000 Assets for Thriving Communities Grant went to TART Trails for Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail: The Pathway to Good Harbor, Traverse Symphony Orchestra for the Community Music School and the Village of Kingsley for the Brownson Memorial Park Renovation Project. A $150,000 Systems Change Accelerator Grant was given to SEEDS Ecology and Education Center for the Organic Waste Diversion in Northwest Michigan and the United Way of Northwest Michigan for the Early Care and Learning workforce.
Fall grant recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation provided $360,000 to area organizations as part of its fall 2022 grant-making cycle. The foundation awarded $91,000 from its Youth Endowment this season, with $18,200 from each of the region’s five county-based Youth Advisory Councils.
Recipients: Acme Christian Thrift Store ($11,500), American Red Cross of Northern Michigan ($4,000), Arts for All of Northern Michigan ($7,900), Bellaire Public Schools ($1,540), Bethany Christian Services ($10,100), Catholic Charities West Michigan ($1,000), Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan ($29,300), Discovery Great Lakes ($2,750), Do A Little Good ($2,000), Friendship Community Center ($12,500), Generations Ahead ($10,500), Glen Arbor Arts Center ($200), Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools ($15,000), Grand Traverse Community Enrichment ($2,000), Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office ($10,000), Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association ($19,100), Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy ($4,000), Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region ($3,500), Honor Area Restoration Project ($1,800), Inland Seas Education Association ($9,040), Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan ($9,500), Kalkaska Public Schools ($1,150), Kids on the Go ($8,000), Leelanau Christian Neighbors ($3,500), Leo Creek Preserve ($1,000), Michael’s Place ($13,000), Mission Blues ($4,200), Newton’s Road ($8,240), Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing ($3,500), Paddle Antrim ($12,680), Planned Parenthood of Michigan ($2,300), PoWeR! Book Bags ($18,200), Project Feed the Kids ($3,850), Project Unity for Life ($3,500), Right Tree ($3,700), Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan ($1,500), SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers ($5,500), Spark in the Dark ($4,000), Suttons Bay Public Schools ($3,500), The Antrim Foundation ($2,500), The Rock of Kingsley ($11,922), TART Trails, Inc. ($1,500), Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center ($24,000), TCAPS ($7,949), VASA Ski Club ($15,250), WIA-IAM, Inc. and STR8TALK ($3,000), Whistle Stop Learning Center ($300), Women’s Resource Center for the Grand Traverse Area ($20,030) and the Young Marines of Traverse City ($5,000).
Commented
