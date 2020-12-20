Silent walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan's Street Outreach program hosts a silent walk at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, to remember homeless persons who died. The 45-minute walk begins outside of the Grand Traverse County Governmental Center and continues through downtown.
New pastor
EMPIRE — Bishop Walter Hurley, Apostolic administrator of the Gaylord Diocese, recently installed Ken Stachnik as the new pastor at St. Philip Neri Church.
Letters to Santa
TRAVERSE CITY — Macy's invites kids to write letters to Santa through Dec. 24. The store plans to donate $1 to Make-A-Wish America for each letter dropped off or submitted at michigan.wish.org/macys.
Nominate a healthcare worker
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa accepts aims to honor healthcare workers this year. Share stories about local healthcare workers who should receive a massage or manicure/pedicure from Spa Grand Traverse. Four winners are selected Dec. 24. Submit nominations to the spa's Facebook page.
Chaplain receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — Tom Bousamra recently received the 2020 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award for his work in the Grand Traverse County Jail. His volunteer position as a Catholic chaplain spans more than three decades. He also works with the local nonprofit Before, During and After Incarceration, which advocates for mental health and acts as a restorative justice group for inmates and their families.
Giving tree
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books hosts a giving tree for Remain in Touch, a nonprofit that aims to support incarcerated parents and their children through reading. People can purchase texts for the organization. The bookstore will deliver the items. Take 20 percent off each donated item. Browse the list at brilliant-books.net/remain-touch-giving-tree. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 553 in Suttons Bay, MI 49682.
Money Management courses
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers its Money Management workshops via Zoom. The seven-hour “Money Management Marathon” covers all three parts at once. Register at www.nmcaa.net/calendar.asp. More information: 231-947-3780; apopa@nmcaa.net.
- Part 1 – Mastering money management, debt reduction and consumer protection
- Part 2 – Developing a spending pan, student loans, fair housing and fair lending
- Part 3 – Improving credit rations and savings, banking basics and insurance workshop
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Department of Veterans Affairs seeks volunteers for the COVID-19 Prevention Clinical Study. Adults ages 18 and older may participate; they do not need to be veterans or enrolled in VA health care. Enroll in vaccine trials at coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org or call 866-288-1919.
CFS receives grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan recently announced it received several grants from its partners since June 2020. The Behavioral Health Department received funds from the Biederman Foundation, the Carls Foundation, Campbell Endowment of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and the Otsego Community Foundation.
The YouthWork program obtained awards from the Youth Advisory Committee of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, AmeriCorps, the National Park Foundation, the National Forest Foundation, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Corps Network. CFS Youth Services was supported by the Schmuckal Foundation and Grand Traverse Families in Action for Youth Endowment for the Youth Empowerment for Success (YES) program.
Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation's COVID-19 relief funds, Walmart of Petoskey, Emmet County, St. John's Episcopal Church Community Foundation, Charlevoix County Community Foundation and Rite Aid Foundation provided general support. The Angel Fund received money from AAA of Michigan and Maidens of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.