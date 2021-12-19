Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Kid’s Craft Lab at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Preschool and elementary students may decorate a CD, turning it into an ornament. Sign up at glcm.org.
Red Kettle celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army celebrates its final Red Kettle Matching Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Community Center. All Dec. 20 donations to a Red Kettle or online are matched, up to $30,000, by an anonymous donor.
Ballet televised
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy’s production of “The Nutcracker” is broadcast at 9 p.m. (ET) Dec. 20 on Detroit Public TV, dptv.org and the PBS Video app.
The ballet features arts academy dancers, musicians, actors and backstage crew from 39 states and 11 countries.
Movie showing
BELLAIRE — Friends of the Library Movie Night begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Bellaire Public Library. Watch “A Capitol Christmas” (rated G) and free popcorn.
Duo performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Rhett and John perform Dec. 21 and 23 at the Delamar. The eclectic acoustic pop duo returns to the hotel Dec. 28 and 30.
Virtual history event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Historical Society of Michigan continues its History Hounds Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Sue Fedie, of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, speaks about Ingalls, who penned the “Little House” book series.
Register for the virtual event by calling 800-692-1828.
Luminaria lighting
LUDINGTON — Area residents may line their properties with lighted lanterns called luminaria from dusk until 10 p.m. Dec. 24.
Business Professionals of America clubs from OJ DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School sell luminaria in packs of 10 paper bags and 10 battery-operated candles. Price is $20, with proceeds supporting club activities.
Order at ludington-luminaries.square.site. Pickup from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Rotary Park.
Virtual home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Tour is open through Dec. 31. View eight residences in northern Michigan. A $15 donation is suggested for Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan.
Socks for Safe Harbor
ELK RAPIDS — People are asked to bring new men’s and women’s socks to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in December. Items will go to Safe Harbor in Traverse City.
Adopt a family
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg staff members collect items for an adopt-a-family initiative. Teen gifts are needed, such as makeup brushes, gloves, boots, pencils, craft supplies, athletic equipment and more. Drop off at the restaurant off South Airport Road.
Testing clinics
LUDINGTON — District Health Department No. 10 recently started a COVID-19 testing clinic at Harbor View Marina. The clinic operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Testing is provided by Honu Management Group. Individuals must register in advance at honumg.info/HVMarina.
Additionally, ongoing COVID-19 testing is available at Kirtland Community College in Grayling. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hosts this clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Call 866-809-8282 or 844-778-2455 to schedule.
