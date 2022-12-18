Sock collection
ELK RAPIDS — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church collects new men’s and women’s socks for Safe Harbor in December.
Drop off items to the church, 403 Traverse St. in Elk Rapids.
Preschool activities
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Songs and a craft are also included.
Winter solstice event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Winter Solstice Ritual Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Grand Traverse. The event features the group Song of the Lakes.
Silent walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Goodwill Northern Michigan hosts a silent walk at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to remember member of the homeless community who have passed away in the last year. The 45-minute walk begins outside of the Grand Traverse County Governmental Center and continues through downtown.
Santa to visit
INTERLOCHEN — Santa visits Interlochen Public Library during Tot Time at 10 a.m. Dec. 22. Families are welcome to join.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Centerpiece class
WILLIAMSBURG — Amy Kate Designs/ Golden Hill Farms presents a holiday centerpiece workshop at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Nadora Wellness.
Materials and tools are provided. Call 231-264-6938 to save a seat.
Holiday concert
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village offers a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. Al Bondar and friends perform in the Artisan Village Gallery.
Recycling survey open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents may provide input on recycling access and infrastructure through an online survey.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy funds the survey with a grant. Networks Northwest is managing the survey.
Comments are needed from residents of Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties. The survey is open until Dec. 22 at https://bit.ly/3ELIdWI.
Poster winner announced
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club awarded $50 to the Peace Poster winner Bristol Skop, of East Jordan Middle School. Her poster was one vote away from winning the Lions District Award. The theme of the contest was “Lead With Compassion.”
Grants for organizations
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union recently announced its 2022 4Front Foundation grant recipients. More than 50 applications were submitted and five organizations were chosen to receive funds.
The winners: Boots for Kids ($5,500), Homestretch Nonprofit Housing Corporation ($9,000), Hand2Hand ($5,000), Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity ($2,500) and Northern Michigan Equine Therapy ($3,000).
Event benefits nonprofits
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce raised $3,670 for seven area nonprofits as part of its Jubilee of Trees for 501-C3’s at the Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix.
Christmas trees were decorated by 23 individuals, businesses and organizations. Five holiday-themed gift baskets were available for bidding.
The benefitting organizations are Friends of the Jordan River, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kiersten’s Ride, Jordan River Arts Council, Bingham Scholarship, Training Wheels Childcare Center and The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center.
Contact the chamber at 231-536-7351 or info@ejchamber.org to become a sponsor for the 2023 events.
