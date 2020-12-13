Call for volunteers at thrift store
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store seeks volunteers from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. This will allow the facility to stay open later. Call Carol at 231-267-3002 to learn more.
Toys for Tots collection
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a Toys for Tots drive at the East Front Street and South Airport Road branches until Dec. 14. Bring new, unwrapped toys for children in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
Matching Mondays at Salvation Army
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army of Traverse City seeks donations for its Red Kettle Matching Mondays campaign, Dec. 14 and 21. An anonymous donor plans to match up to $30,000 of donations during this program.
This year’s goal is $180,000. All proceeds stay within the community. People can donate at Traverse City area red kettles, online or the Community Center on Barlow Street. More details: 231-946-4644.
Angel Fund donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services accepts donations for the Angel Fund. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation plans to match donations through Dec. 15. The fund assists clients with needs throughout the year. Contact: foundation@realestateone.com.
Sports sale at Centre Ice Arena
TRAVERSE CITY — A sports merchandise and memorabilia sale goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at Centre Ice Arena. Attendees must wear face masks; social distancing is enforced.
Proceeds support Involved Citizens Enterprises, the nonprofit of Centre Ice and Howe Arena.
Call 231-933-7465 during the sale hours for shipping information or curbside pickup.
Contact: marketing@centreice.org.
Free dental clinic in Manistee Co.
MANISTEE — Great Start Collaborative, Northwest Michigan Health Services and Betsie Valley Community Center offer a free dental clinic Dec. 16 for families in and near Manistee County. Services include dental screenings, oral cancer screenings, education and goodie bags.
Other services may be provided for an income-based fee.
Registration: 231-655-3622; lcrummey.wmmgsc@gmail.com.
Nonprofits receive donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union celebrated its recent birthday by donating $1,000 to Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, Michael’s Place and Angel Care Preschool and Childcare. Employees vote on which nonprofits to support each year.
Community grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Regional Community Foundation provided more than $3.5 million in grants and scholarships in 2020. The fall grant cycle awarded $265,373 to more than 36 organizations from five counties. The GTRCF Youth Advisory Council of high school students gave $71,800 to Michael’s Place and other youth mental health programs.
Teen driving program
TRAVERSE CITY — Texas A&M Transportation Institute and General Motors offer the Teens in the Driver Seat program to Michigan high schools. Schools receive free educational toolkits with signs and posters and access to virtual learning resources. Interested schools can sign up at www.t-driver.com.
Project funding available
LANSING — Michigan Community Service Commission plans to offer $100-1,000 grants for Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteer projects.
Up to $30,000 will support service work from Jan. 8-24.
Organizations may apply for one of three grant options: Keeping Children Safe MI Masks, Compassion Through the Gift of Food for frontline workers or another community project.
The deadline is Dec. 18. Michigan.gov/mcsc
