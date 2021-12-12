Walk for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY — Running Fit hosts a 45-minute Walk for Tots starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the downtown store. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the local Toys for Tots program.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Join the Wool Crafting and Needlework group from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials for a project.
ISEA discussions
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts ISEA Cafes in person and via Zoom. All ages are invited.
Upcoming presentations:
- 2 p.m. Dec. 14 — NOAA Research Benthic Ecologist Ashley Elgin
- 1 p.m. Jan. 27 — Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research Visiting Scholar John Hartig
- 3 p.m. Feb. 23 — University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability Graduate Student Research Team
Band performance
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Concert Band presents “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Dennos Museum Center. Face masks are required inside NMC buildings.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and seniors at MyNorthTickets.com. Tickets may be available at the door. More details: 800-836-0717.
Book available
EMPIRE — “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” is available for a discount until Dec. 15. The text features stories and places in and around Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Purchase the book at friendsofsleepingbear.com.
Call for submissions
PETOSKEY — Walloon Writers Review seeks entries for its seventh edition. The literary magazine accepts short stories, poetry, essays and creative writings as well as nature photography. Submissions are due Dec. 15 at walloonwriters.com.
Santa visits
TRAVERSE CITY — Visit with Santa from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Save A Lot. Santa provides giveaways and prizes, and takes photos with shoppers.
‘Footloose’ auditions
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts open auditions for the musical “Footloose” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at Center Stage Theater.
Prepare to sing any song that demonstrates vocal range. Auditionees also will read from the script and participate in a separate dance audition.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 10-12 and 2 p.m. March 6, 12-13. More details: mkiessel@westshore.edu.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Helena Township Community Center. Enjoy a cup of coffee and snacks.
Holiday show
GLEN ARBOR — This year’s Small Works Holiday Exhibition is displayed through Dec. 16 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. View the works online or at the gallery. The original pieces are sold for $150 or less.
Holiday art fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center offers the Merry Marketplace from Dec. 16-18. More than 20 artists offer demonstrations, workshops and items for sale.
Hours: from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. crookedtree.org
Holiday Cabaret
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents Holiday Cabaret at 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
This musical revue features advanced theater students.
Audience members must wear face masks during the show.
Prices are $15 for adults, $8 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Holiday décor available
ALDEN — An indoor shopping opportunity continues in December at the Apple Core, 9046 Helena Road. Find Christmas gifts and décor items to purchase.
The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
