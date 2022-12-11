Weekly kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kids Craft Lab features a paper tree activity at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “How to Train a Train” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 16.
Make a gnome
ELK RAPIDS — Ages 8 and older may create a gnome from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 12 at Elk Rapids District Library. More details: 231-264-9979.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — Andrea Teboe demonstrates card-making at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 during the Antrim Photography Workshop.
Camera equipment and accessories are available in the Swap and Sell. Admission is $10 per workshop or $50 for a one-year membership. RSVP to LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Tile games
ALDEN — Play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors free games for all skill levels.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for coloring, jewelry making or another activity.
Technology program
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network of Northern Michigan continues its virtual technology sessions at noon Dec. 14 via Zoom. The topic is Amazon shopping.
Sessions continue Dec. 21 (Google Maps) and Dec. 28 (games). Contact: 231-922-0903, ext. 308.
Christmas Centerpiece class
KINGSLEY — A Christmas Centerpiece workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21 at Olds Floral and Design.
Admission is $65 and includes evergreens, pinecones, ribbon and other decorations. Reserve seats through MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-263-7290.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Helena Township Community Center.
Lunch is served at noon at Johnny’s Torch Riviera in Rapid City. RSVP: 231-331-4318.
History Hounds program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Area Historical Society offers the Historical Society of Michigan’s History Hounds program at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Bellaire Public Library.
The topic is “From Alcona to Wexford: Naming Michigan’s Post-Statehood Counties.”
Library event
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes presents “’Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear’: The Rest of the Story” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Glen Lake Library.
The book is introduced and then speakers discuss area history. The text, a hiking trail map and wildlife guide are available to purchase at the event or lifeofthesleepingbear.com.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery invites artists to submit their work for its Phantasmagoria exhibition.
Entry is $50 by Dec. 16. Registration: social@rightbrainbrewery.com.
Wheels of Hope campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City continues its Wheels of Hope campaign, aiming to collect $25,000 by the end of the year.
The project provides wheelchairs made from bicycle parts to polio survivors in Nigeria. Donations are accepted at wheelsofhope.net/how-to-help.
AED project receives donation
LAKE ANN — The Almira Fire and EMS Association and the Almira Township Fire and EMS Department received donations to support the Automatic External Defibrillator project.
A $2,000 donation came from Cherryland Electric Cooperative, and $1,000 was provided by a private individual.
Both will help fund AEDs for Almira Township Park, Burnett Park and Almira Township Lakefront Park.
Equipment is expected to be installed by spring 2023.
