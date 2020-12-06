Window decorating
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women invites businesses to display seasonal decorations for the annual Window Night Award. Judging begins after dark during the week of Dec. 7. A winner is announced Dec. 10. Questions: elkrapidswomen@gmail.com.
Peer support
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers several virtual peer support events. Sessions occur weekly via the Zoom application. Registration: disabilitynetwork.org
December schedule:
- Men’s group — 10 a.m. Mondays
- Women’s group, Sharing Herstory — 11 a.m. Mondays
- Peer Advocacy Group — 2 p.m. Thursdays
- Gaming groups — 3-6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays or 1-3 p.m. Saturdays
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Families, caregivers and medical professionals can view “Blood Sugar Rising” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 via Zoom. The documentary highlights diabetes in Native American communities. Afterward, health professionals answer questions. This event is presented by WCMU and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Registration: WCMU.org/diabetes.
Arts, culture grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network accept grant applications through Jan. 15. Funds support arts and cultural projects and school supplies, equipment and bus trips.
Information sessions take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 9, 11, 14 and 18 via Zoom. Email arts@nwmiarts.org for the meeting link. Applications are at mcaca.smartsimple.com.
Fundraiser set
CEDAR — The Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund’s online auction “Thanks for Giving” starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The fundraiser supports scholarships for students with Leelanau County roots. The virtual event replaces the annual dinner/dance benefit and golf outing, which were canceled due to COVID-19. fleiseducation.com
FAFSA assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Office of Student Financial Services offers a virtual information event on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Completing the FAFSA is the first step to receive any federal financial aid and many scholarships. Register for a 30-minute session or make an appointment at nmc.edu/financial-aid.
Plays due Dec. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House accepts submissions for its annual Young Playwrights Festival by Dec. 11. The one-act plays should be nine to 12 pages with a maximum of four characters. Finalists work with national theater mentors, win $100 and see their work performed on stage in April. Questions: ypf@cityoperahouse.org.
Find the bulbs
TRAVERSE CITY — Walking in a Window Wonderland runs Dec. 11-13. More than 20 downtown Traverse City businesses hide “loose bulbs” in their windows. Find them all and enter to win a shopping spree. downtowntc.com.
Holiday performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents its Holiday Cabaret at 7 p.m. Dec. 11. Cast members feature songs from the holiday season during this musical revue. The event is livestreamed on the theater’s Facebook page.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter asks Grand Traverse area residents to donate to the Traverse City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The virtual event took place in September, but the association aims to continue fundraising to support research and care for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Contact: mathompson@alz.org; 231-929-3804.
‘Operation Winter Warmth’ begins
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce launched “Operation Winter Warmth” to assist Good Samaritan Family Services. The Antrim County nonprofit seeks snow pants and boots for children this year. Sam’s Club in Traverse City gave $1,000 toward the collection. The chamber accepts donations to help purchase 100 items. Mail checks to P.O. Box 854 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629. Contact: 231-264-8202; info@elkrapidschamber.org.
Hospital receives award
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Kiwanis Club recently presented the Hometown Heroes Award to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center for its leadership and work to protect community health, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kalkaska Kiwanis President Jerry Cannon noted in a press release that the award recognizes efforts from the hospital leadership team, staff, doctors and nurses.
The club meets at noon Dec. 15. All are welcome to attend. Additional information: kalkaskakiwanis@ymail.com.
Livestream concert
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy presents “Sounds of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Students and faculty showcase their artwork and performances. The free show is available to view at live.interlochen.org or on Facebook.
Sparkle in the Park
BEAR LAKE — The annual Sparkle in the Park runs from 5-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. More than 80,000 lights are displayed along the U.S. 31 corridor and at village homes, businesses and Hopkins Park Campground. Admission is by donation.
